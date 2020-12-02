‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Season 2 Eyes February 2021 Filming Date

The Baby-Sitters Club was renewed for season 2 in October 2020 and preliminary filming dates have been scheduled for early next year.

Based on the novel by Ann M. Martin, the comedy-drama series aimed at kids was a success on Netflix over the summer which warranted it a renewal in October 2020.

The series comes from Walden Media who just recently released their family-friendly movie, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting which is a must-watch for any fan of The Baby-Sitters Club.

Beyond its renewal, all has been quiet regarding The Baby-Sitters Club until a new production listing emerged that lists the series to return to filming in early 2021 in Vancouver, Canada.

According to the production listing, the new season is due to be completed in just a couple of months. It states that filming begins from February 16th through April 13th, 2021.

Of course, it should be stated that all filming dates are currently subject to change as the landscape is constantly changing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A new log line was also attached to the listing saying:

“Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, Jessie Ramsey, Mallory Pike as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.”

What does this mean for a release date? Well, nothing has been confirmed just yet but based on this it’s almost certain we could see the series return for season 2 at some point in mid-to-late 2021. IMDb currently lists season 2 for a 2021 release.

According to IMDbPro, 7 cast members are currently confirmed to be returning including:

Xochtil Gomez as Dawn Schafer

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi

Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas

Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier

Anais Lee as Jessi Ramsey

Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike

That's all we have for the moment