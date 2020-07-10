‘The Big Show Show’ Season 2: Two New Episodes Arriving in 2020

WEEEEEEEEEEEELL, that was the first season of The Big Show Show. After a quick bout of only eight episodes, fans will already be wondering if we can expect more of the Big Show on our Netflix soon. Well, we’re waiting for renewal still, but we’re confident we’ll see the Big Show back in action once more.

The Big Show Show is a Netflix Original sitcom series in a co-production between WWE and Netflix. The series stars Paul Donald Wight II as his larger than life wrestling persona, The Big Show. Billed at 7ft tall, the hulking mass towers over his teenage daughters in the fish out of water comedy.

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

The Big Show Show season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 10/07/2020)

We’re a few months on since the release of the first season of The Big Show Show, and we’re still waiting for news of renewal.

There is some happy news to be had as two further episodes of the WWE-sitcom will be arriving later this year.

A ninth episode is scheduled for August 9th, and a tenth episode is scheduled for Christmas 2020.

The cast and crew of The Big Show Show have expressed their confidence that the series will be renewed for a second season, but we’re still waiting for confirmation this will happen.

We can expect to learn more soon.

Does the story require a second season?

By the end of the first season, the Big Show was incredibly close to coming out of retirement and going back out on the road with the WWE. After a last-minute vision of life at home without him, Big Show realized his heart was at home and wanted to be with his family.

Like any sitcom, you can right the characters into plenty of awkward situations to carry on the story. While the series is centered around the hulking wrestler, a lot of the story is to do with his daughters, especially Lola.

What would be fun to see in a second season is even more cameo appearances from old WWE stars.

Ironically, the same day The Big Show Show was released, and despite him choosing to not return to WWE in the series, that didn’t stop the Big Show from appearing on Monday Night Raw, competing for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The Big Show Show season 2 Netflix release date

Now that we’ve learned two more episodes of The Big Show Show will be arriving this year, this will mean a second season won’t be arriving until 2021.

Would you like to see another season of The Big Show Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!