New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: August 2020

With one movie produced exclusively for Netflix and two others that released directly to the streaming service, August has been a big month for brand new Indian content. Add to that the Netflix Original series Masaba Masaba and a new season of The Creative Indians, and there’s plenty to keep Bollywood fans entertained. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in August 2020.

Note: those marked with an N are Netflix Originals

New Indian Movies on Netflix: August 2020

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

Genre: Biographical Drama | Added to Netflix: August 12

Though branded a “Netflix Original,” Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release theatrically in the spring, right around the time that coronavirus shuttered cinemas worldwide. Netflix nabbed the distribution rights to the film that should change Janhvi Kapoor’s image from that of a “star kid” — her mom is the late superstar Sridevi — to that of a bona fide star in her own right. Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena, the first woman to fly combat missions for the Indian Air Force. The film depicts Saxena’s struggles to break into an all-male profession and the heroic actions that helped her blaze a trail for other women who wanted to become military pilots.

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 202 Minutes

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Harman Baweja, Manju Singh

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: August 15

What’s Your Raashee? (“What’s Your Sign?“) is Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker’s attempt at romantic comedy, a genre that doesn’t suit him. Harman Baweja plays a guy forced to get married in order to save his family from financial ruin. He chooses a potential bride from among twelve women — one from each zodiac sign — all played by Priyanka Chopra. Chopra does a wonderful job making each of her characters distinct, right down to their dance styles. Even though all of Gowariker’s movies run long, this is the only one that really feels it.

Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 69 Minutes

Director: Prakash Satam

Cast: Anamaya Verma, Arushi Talwar, Ganesh Divekar

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: August 19

India’s youngest police officer faces off against his nemesis Kaal once again in the feature film Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla.

Class of ’83 (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 98 Minutes

Director: Atul Sabharwal

Cast: Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj

Genre: Crime Drama | Added to Netflix: August 21

Class of ’83 is the latest movie adaptation of a book by crime journalist Hussain Zaidi. In this version, Bobby Deol plays a disgraced police officer who hopes to restore his reputation by ridding Mumbai of the gangs that control the city. He trains a group of police cadets to act as secret assassins, operating in the shadows and beyond the rule of law.

Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Director: Shamzu Zayba

Cast: Jacob Gregory, S.V. Krishna Shankar, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: August 30

Maniyarayile Ashokan opted to skip a theatrical release and make its worldwide debut on Netflix. Ashokan and his family want nothing more than to see him get married, but his horoscope predicts bad luck for his future wife. What’s a desperate bachelor to do? Actor Dulquer Salmaan makes a guest appearance in Maniyarayile Ashokan, which he also produced.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: August 2020

The Creative Indians (2020)

Language: English and Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 24

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dibakar Banerjee, Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Docuseries | Added to Netflix: August 24

A new season of the docuseries The Creative Indians provides a look into the professional and personal lives of 14 of India’s top artists, performers, and storytellers. Bollywood fans will want to check out episodes featuring actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Boman Irani; filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz Ali; and location scout Natarajan Ramji.

Masaba Masaba (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam

Genre: Comedy Drama | Added to Netflix: August 28

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta — daughter of cricket player Viv Richards and actress Neena Gupta — stars with her mother in this fictionalized depiction of her life. Masaba must navigate the dangerous waters of high fashion while managing her love life and dramatic mom. Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, and Mithila Palkar make guest appearances.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!