‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ To Release on Netflix in 2024

The long-rumored SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off movie focusing on Sandy Cheeks will be making its way onto Netflix globally in 2024 (after originally being scheduled for release in 2023).

Rumored to be in development for several years, Netflix has officially added Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie to its slate of movies coming out in 2023 in February 2023. However, we’ve since learned the movie was pushed to release in 2024 instead.

Per Netflix, here’s how they describe the new animated feature film:

“Bikini Bottom has been stolen! Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob watch in disbelief as everyone’s favorite town is scooped out of the ocean by a sinister, mysterious company. Now, Sandy and SpongeBob must go on an epic quest to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and the rest of the gang before time runs out. Continuing the franchise’s iconic blend of animation and live-action, Saving Bikini Bottom brings all the charm and irreverence of the series to the wild west in this SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off from director Liza Johnson.”

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Dead to Me) directs the movie with the voice cast including Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Doug Lawrence, Clancy Brown, Mary Jo Catlett, Jill Talley, Craig Robinson, Grey Griffin, Johnny Knoxville, Loretta Devine, Grey DeLisle, Matty Cardarople, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino and Wanda Sykes.

Kaz and Tom Stern write.

A Sandy movie has been long-rumored for Netflix, and a report in late 2022 confirmed some details of the upcoming Paramount titles coming up for the end of the year and into 2023.

The report lists Emily in Paris as one of the big projects coming from Paramount exclusively to Netflix, and SpongeBob gets a mention, with the report saying:

“SpongeBob SquarePants is a global phenomenon and is constantly investing in new content across all platforms. Looking ahead to 2023, the content of the 14 seasons will continue to be broadcast on Clan and season 2 of the Kampamento Koral spin-off will premiere: SpongeBob First Adventures and the spin-off of Patrick is the Star on Nickelodeon. And, as if this were not enough, a new feature film of Arenita, one of the most beloved characters in the series, will be released on Netflix in 2023.”

As Nickalive noted, many details surrounding the new title are unknown, including whether Netflix will carry the movie globally or just in select territories. The movie could be part of the deal Netflix stuck with Nickelodeon in 2020.

Over the past few years, Netflix has released several Nickelodeon movies exclusively based on established Nick IP. Most recently, they released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, but other movies included Invader Zim: Enter the FLORPUS, The Loud House Movie, and Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

Netflix is also rumored for another Spongebob movie. In 2019 The New York Times reported that Netflix would also be receiving a Squidward spin-off, but that was debunked shortly afterward.

Is SpongeBob SquarePants on Netflix?

SpongeBob’s availability on Netflix is fragmented, to say the least. Numerous regions are still streaming select seasons of the core show, with other regions losing the title just recently in regions like the UK.

Unogs reports only 16 regions carry Spongebob Squarepants, with regions like Canada only carrying a single season.

Netflix acquired the international rights to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run midway through the pandemic.

Netflix also released a SpongeBob game to its 50+ strong arsenal of mobile game titles. SpongeBob: Squarepants Get Cooking! was released on iOS and Google Play on September 27th, with the game developed by iLLOGIKA.

Are you looking forward to a Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.