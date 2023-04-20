‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After an explosive end to the season, subscribers have been left wanting even more of Debora Cahn’s The Diplomat. Netflix has not renewed the series ahead of time, which means we could be waiting several weeks before learning the future of The Diplomat. For now, we’ll be keeping track of everything related to the second season of The Diplomat on Netflix.

The Diplomat is a Netflix Original political thriller series created and produced by Debora Cahn, who inked an overall deal with Netflix in January 2022. The series is also produced by Janice Williams and Keri Russel, who plays the leading role of Kate Wyler. Netflix’s own studio produced the series, which was filmed in London, UK.

In the midst of an international crisis, Kate Wyler a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job for which she was not suited, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Has Netflix renewed The Diplomat for a second season?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew The Diplomat for a second season. But, when you consider that the series has only just landed on the streaming service it’s no surprise we haven’t had any news.

Over the course of the next four or five weeks, we’ll be able to measure how well The Diplomat has performed by the top ten data and viewing statistics that Netflix releases every week. From there we can speculate further on the likelihood of The Diplomat’s renewal on Netflix.

How does The Diplomat compare to other political shows?

Surprisingly, Netflix doesn’t have an extensive number of political dramas, however, there are some big names on the small list. Shows such as House of Cards, Designated Survivor, and The Night Agent have been big hits for the streaming service however, only one of the aforementioned three is still ongoing today.

The Night Agent is a great benchmark for what it may take for The Diplomat to be renewed for a second season.

In the first week, The Night Agent was able to draw in millions of subscribers, amassing a total of 168,710,000 million hours viewed. In four weeks, the series has listed over 605,620,0000 million hours, and we expect to see even more in the coming weeks. The instant success of the series saw a near-immediate renewal by Netflix.

The Diplomat may not need to meet the same numbers as The Night Agent, but if the series could amass over 100,00,000 million hours in the first week, then we could be on course for renewal.

Does the series need a second season?

If the cliffhanger wasn’t enough to suggest there could be a second season, then it’s hard to suggest what else is needed.

Throughout the season the US Ambassador, Kate Wyler has been investigating the attack on the British Warship. Initially believed to be caused by the Iranians, but before long the finger is pointed at the Russians. However, Kate is eventually able to deduce that the person behind the attack was UK Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge, who wanted to use the false flag attack as a means to rally the country together, and to stop any momentum for Scottish independence.

All season Kate’s relationship with her husband Hal has been shown to be extremely rocky, to the point where the pair are considering divorce. However, as Kate may soon be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States of America, any talks of divorce were shot down immediately. However, Kate may soon be a widow as Hal was one of three, the other being Stuart Hayford, Kate’s deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in London, and Eidra Park, the chief of the CIA station in London, who are victims of a car bombing. We still don’t know the fate of the trio, but Kate has been made aware by the secret service that her husband was in the explosion, and judging by her expression the news may be grave.

Kate is still yet to be sworn in as the new Vice President. However, Kate is still unsure whether the position is right for her, and has even considered her position as a US diplomat. The events of the season could drive Kate to take up the position of Vice President where she will be perfectly placed to be a force for good, however, equally she may feel even more disenfranchised with her position as a US diplomat and try to find a way out of the politics game as soon as possible.

Would you like to see a second season of The Diplomat on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!