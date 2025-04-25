‘The Diplomat’ Season 3 Episode Titles Tease Return to 8 Episodes; Filming Wraps Ahead of 2025 Return

We’re counting down the days until The Diplomat season 3 returns to our screens after filming throughout much of 2024 and into the early months of 2025. Filming has now come to an end, and we’ve now got our hands on the preliminary episode titles for the upcoming season, which tease what’s to come…

As we first reported, Netflix gave the series an early season 3 renewal before officially renewing the show. Filming took place over the summer of 2024, before the show moved to New York City for its final stint. We last got an official update on January 30th as part of the Next on Netflix 2025 festivities, with several first looks at the upcoming third season revealed, along with confirmation that the show would return to our screens in 2025.

So far, only Bradley Whitford has been confirmed to be joining the cast, reuniting on screen with Allison Janney, who were seen together on The West Wing. That said, Nathan Wiley and Mercer Boffey are expected to be seen in season 3 as Agent Crocker and the Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively.

Season 2 disappointed fans (and Netflix, it turns out), returning for only six episodes. That was a decision by the showrunner, who said, “It was my decision. [Netflix] was not happy. They wanted the full eight. I was really tired. It was a time thing. It felt like there wasn’t enough time to turn around eight of them. It was a lot to do in what appeared to be a short period of time.”

The show has already been confirmed to return with eight episodes, the exact episode count as season 1, and filming has come to a close. After initially being scheduled to wrap on March 20th, the series quietly wrapped up filming in mid-to-late March 2025, with multiple people connected to the show posting that filming had been completed.

“In honor of wrapping season 3 of The Diplomat,” Clifton Prescod, a still photographer for the series, wrote on Instagram on March 28th, “I think it’s fitting to announce I will be the American arch nemesis to @thedavidgyasi (especially because he’s a Liverpool supporter). IM KIDDING!!!” Super grateful to the great folks at Netflix (especially @iambrianmarcus) for continuing to believe in me and hiring me yet again, as well as the executive team for embracing me (BEFORE day 1).”

One of the designers, Deirdre Brennan, posted on March 19th, “It’s a wrap, The Diplomat Season 3. Amazing Netflix series to work on – so many beautiful sets to decorate and a stellar team to work with. Stayed tuned for the fall release!”

Episode Titles for The Diplomat Season 3 Released

What are the episode titles for the next eight episodes? Here’s what we’ve got so far, but bear in mind that these are in alphabetical order rather than in the order they’ll be released:

Arden

Birdwatchers

Emperor Dead

Last Dance At The Country Club

PNG

Schrodinger’s Wife

Shinnecocks

The Riderless Horse

Some of those are pretty ominous episode titles and hint at a number of things happening in season 3. Some of those suggest shifts in global power with many also alluding to deaths or even assassinations. Emperor Dead certainly suggests some untimely demises as does The Riderless Horse. PNG may refer to Persona Non Grata, a prhase used when a diplomat is explelled from a country, is this why Kate is back in the States? Schrodinger’s Wife seems to be a play on Schrodinger’s cat, a physics thought experiment where something is simultaneously alive and dead until observed. Could this refer to Kates marriage?

Note: Netflix told us that episode titles are not final yet, as post-production is not complete, suggesting they could be subject to change ahead of the series’ official return.

Elsewhere, showrunner Debora Cahn has teased about the upcoming season: “Season 3 flips the chessboard. In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.”

The writing team for this season includes showrunner Debora Cahn (301 and 308), Anna Hagen (302), Eli Attie (303), Jessica Brickman (304), Peter Noah (305), Peter Ackerman (306), and Julianna Dudley Meagher (307). Alex Graves has been confirmed to return as one of the directors for season 3.

What about the future beyond season 3 of the show? No word on anything regarding a season 4 just yet, although given the viewership of season 2, it might be a stretch at this point, but fingers crossed.

Are you looking forward to The Diplomat season 3? Let us know in the comments.