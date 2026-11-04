‘The Take’ Netflix Heist-Thriller Starring Denzel Washington, Daisy Edger Jones & Robert Pattinson: What We Know So Far

Set to be one of Netflix’s biggest releases of 2027, the star-studded heist thriller The Take pairs Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a high-stakes game of deception. With principal photography having wrapped in early 2026, the project is deep into post-production. Here’s our preview for The Take, including the cast list, behind-the-scenes images, and more.

The Take (formerly Here Comes the Flood) is an upcoming Netflix Original heist thriller directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and written by Simon Kinberg (Deadpool), who also produced it through his Genre Films banner alongside Audrey Chon.

What is the plot of The Take?

All we have is a simple synopsis for The Take:

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A bank guard, a teller, and a master thief get caught in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.

Who are the cast members of The Take?

The three leads of The Take are confirmed as Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Denzel Washington has never starred in a Netflix original project; his streaming appearances are limited to interviews in Giving Voice and archival features like Piano Lesson: Legacy and a Vision and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen. As one of Hollywood’s top leading men, Washington boasts an illustrious career spanning dozens of acclaimed films, including Academy Award-winning performances in Glory (1989) and Training Day (2001).

Daisy Edgar-Jones has not yet starred in a Netflix original. Her breakout role came in 2022 in Olivia Newman’s adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Since then, she has starred in films such as Twisters and Sense and Sensibility, and in Hulu’s true-crime drama series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Robert Pattinson has starred in two Netflix titles: The King, where he played the Dauphin of France, and Devil All the Time, where he played Reverend Preston Teagarden. Pattinson is one of Hollywood’s most dynamic and busiest actors, and has starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and The Odyssey, is the current Bruce Wayne/Batman, and starred as Chris Hansen in the biographical drama Primetime.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

(Black Panther) Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout)

(Mission: Impossible – Fallout) Moisés Arias (Fallout)

(Fallout) Justin Kirk (Weeds)

(Weeds) Anthony Molinari (The Odyssey)

(The Odyssey) Jacob Moskovitz (Elle)

(Elle) Andrea Bianchi (Only Murders in the Building)

(Only Murders in the Building) Vincent Riotta (Under the Tuscan Sun)

(Under the Tuscan Sun) Vince Eisenson (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

(Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) Julia Cleary (Relay)

(Relay) Yediel Quiles (The Naked Gun)

(The Naked Gun) Mayssae El Halla (Zero A.D.)

(Zero A.D.) Brian Muller (Bridge and Tunnel)

(Bridge and Tunnel) Colin Richard Allen (The Good Teacher)

(The Good Teacher) Jordan Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)

What is the production status of The Take?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Principal photography for The Take ran from November 3, 2025, to January 22, 2026.

Filming took place in Jersey City, Hoboken, Newark, Atlanta, and New York City.

When is The Take coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Take will be released sometime in 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching The Take on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!