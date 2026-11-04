First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2026

Welcome to your very early look at everything coming to Netflix in the United States throughout December 2026! Netflix is closing out the year with some of its biggest titles of 2026, from a new David Fincher movie to live boxing and Christmas Day football.

This month, all eyes are on The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, with Brad Pitt back as the stuntman in a script by Quentin Tarantino, along with Dolly Alderton’s new take on Pride and Prejudice. We’re also getting Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, Brad Bird’s animated Ray Gunn, Cameron Diaz in Bad Day, and live events including Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua and a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader. Before we dig in, you can also keep track of every upcoming title on our coming soon on Netflix calendar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Awake (2007) – Hayden Christensen and Jessica Alba star in this thriller about a wealthy young man who remains conscious during heart surgery, and overhears a plot to kill him while unable to move or speak.

– Hayden Christensen and Jessica Alba star in this thriller about a wealthy young man who remains conscious during heart surgery, and overhears a plot to kill him while unable to move or speak. Collect & Praise (Season 1) Netflix Original – Druski stars in this semi-scripted comedy series about a money-driven megachurch pastor and his unpredictable deacon as they navigate scandal, chaos and controversy.

– Druski stars in this semi-scripted comedy series about a money-driven megachurch pastor and his unpredictable deacon as they navigate scandal, chaos and controversy. Coyote Ugly (2000) – Piper Perabo plays an aspiring songwriter who moves to New York City and finds work at a rowdy bar where the female staff dance on the counter. Also starring Maria Bello, Adam Garcia and Tyra Banks.

– Piper Perabo plays an aspiring songwriter who moves to New York City and finds work at a rowdy bar where the female staff dance on the counter. Also starring Maria Bello, Adam Garcia and Tyra Banks. Edward Scissorhands (1990) – Tim Burton’s gothic fairy tale stars Johnny Depp as a gentle, unfinished artificial man with scissors for hands, who is taken in by a suburban family and falls for their daughter (Winona Ryder).

– Tim Burton’s gothic fairy tale stars Johnny Depp as a gentle, unfinished artificial man with scissors for hands, who is taken in by a suburban family and falls for their daughter (Winona Ryder). Jão: Tales from the Void (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian documentary about the most intimate period in the career of singer Jão.

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Shifting Gears (Seasons 1-2) – Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in this ABC sitcom as a widowed classic car shop owner and his estranged daughter, who moves back in with her kids and forces the two to reconnect.

– Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in this ABC sitcom as a widowed classic car shop owner and his estranged daughter, who moves back in with her kids and forces the two to reconnect. The Good Liar (2019) – Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in Bill Condon’s thriller about a career con man who sets his sights on a wealthy widow he meets online, only for the scheme to take some unexpected turns.

– Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in Bill Condon’s thriller about a career con man who sets his sights on a wealthy widow he meets online, only for the scheme to take some unexpected turns. The Kitchen (2019) – Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play three mob wives in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen who take over the family business after their husbands are sent to prison.

– Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play three mob wives in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen who take over the family business after their husbands are sent to prison. Trinity (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard), this thriller stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Commander Katherine Decker, second-in-command of the nuclear submarine USS Kansas, whose involvement with US Secretary of Defense Webb Preston (Richard Madden) leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat. Also starring Marcia Gay Harden and JD Pardo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

In a Holidaze (2026) Netflix Original – Caught in a Christmas time loop, Mae (Maddie Ziegler) must keep reliving her family vacation and confess to her lifelong crush to find the future she truly wants. Also starring Graham Phillips, Rob Lowe and Patton Oswalt.

– Caught in a Christmas time loop, Mae (Maddie Ziegler) must keep reliving her family vacation and confess to her lifelong crush to find the future she truly wants. Also starring Graham Phillips, Rob Lowe and Patton Oswalt. La Bola Negra (2026) Netflix Original – Desire, pain and love connect three generations of men in this award-winning Spanish epic spanning nearly a century of the country’s history. Starring Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close.

– Desire, pain and love connect three generations of men in this award-winning Spanish epic spanning nearly a century of the country’s history. Starring Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close. Marcos: Another World Is Possible (2026) Netflix Original – In 1994, a masked man became the face of the Zapatista uprising. Through Subcomandante Marcos, this documentary explores the movement’s resistance today.

– In 1994, a masked man became the face of the Zapatista uprising. Through Subcomandante Marcos, this documentary explores the movement’s resistance today. Three Identical Strangers (2018) – Tim Wardle’s acclaimed documentary follows three young men who discover by chance in 1980s New York that they are identical triplets separated at birth, and the disturbing secret behind their separation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

A Filipino Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Filipino holiday anthology series about friendships, families and strained relationships.

– Filipino holiday anthology series about friendships, families and strained relationships. Empress of Flames (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai drama. Born of royal blood, a fallen princess weaves through treachery and betrayal, trading her virtue for vengeance in a bid to reclaim her throne. Starring Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul and Prin Suparat.

– Thai drama. Born of royal blood, a fallen princess weaves through treachery and betrayal, trading her virtue for vengeance in a bid to reclaim her throne. Starring Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul and Prin Suparat. My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend (2026) Netflix Original – Based on the hit Korean novel, this rom-com stars Mei Nagano as a man’s beloved ex who has become an unapologetic feminist, clashing head-on with him over love and rights.

– Based on the hit Korean novel, this rom-com stars Mei Nagano as a man’s beloved ex who has become an unapologetic feminist, clashing head-on with him over love and rights. Pride and Prejudice (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Dolly Alderton writes this six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic, directed by Euros Lyn. Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, with Rufus Sewell and Olivia Colman as Mr. and Mrs. Bennet.

– Dolly Alderton writes this six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic, directed by Euros Lyn. Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, with Rufus Sewell and Olivia Colman as Mr. and Mrs. Bennet. Secrets (2026) Netflix Original – Indonesian drama. Former sex worker Parni has built a peaceful life for her daughter, until her abusive ex returns and threatens to ruin everything she has worked to protect. Starring Sha Ine Febriyanti and Abimana Aryasatya.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 4th

14TH (2026) Netflix Original – From Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay (13th), this urgent documentary explores the principles of the 14th Amendment as it asks: Who gets to belong?

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

You, Me & Tuscany (2026) – Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page star in this rom-com from director Kat Coiro. Anna (Bailey), a would-be chef who has lost her home, flies to Italy and sneaks into the empty Tuscan villa of a man she has just met. When his family arrives, she pretends to be his fiancée, only to fall for his cousin Michael (Page). It arrives on Netflix following its run on Peacock.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday (Season 1) Netflix Original – Four holiday episodes launch this new spinoff, with Laila Lockhart Kraner presenting as Gabby as pairs of young contestants take on baking and crafting tasks. Aidy Bryant, Justin Willman and Melissa Villaseñor are the judges.

– Four holiday episodes launch this new spinoff, with Laila Lockhart Kraner presenting as Gabby as pairs of young contestants take on baking and crafting tasks. Aidy Bryant, Justin Willman and Melissa Villaseñor are the judges. Grifters (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian series. When a young “Raul” (slang for digital scammers who lead a flashy, ostentatious lifestyle) takes a big gamble on a new, more lucrative con, he’s forced to assemble a team of fellow “Rauls” to handle the operation, all while trying to stay one step ahead of the police and organized crime.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy and John Ramsey, who navigate grief and scrutiny after their daughter’s murder while a flawed investigation unravels amid conflict and media frenzy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

Bad Day (2026) Netflix Original – Cameron Diaz stars in this comedy as Joy, a single mom who, on one of the worst and wildest days of her life, fights to keep one little promise to her daughter. Also starring Danielle Brooks, Ed O’Neill and Mark Duplass.

– Cameron Diaz stars in this comedy as Joy, a single mom who, on one of the worst and wildest days of her life, fights to keep one little promise to her daughter. Also starring Danielle Brooks, Ed O’Neill and Mark Duplass. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Final Draw (2026) Netflix Original – Live event! Thirty-two nations. Eight groups. The road to the tournament kicks off with a live draw in host country Brazil.

– Live event! Thirty-two nations. Eight groups. The road to the tournament kicks off with a live draw in host country Brazil. In Waves (2026) Netflix Original – Based on AJ Dungo’s graphic memoir, this animated drama from director Phuong Mai Nguyen follows two lovestruck teens in the sun-filled surf culture of SoCal, who face a tragic twist of fate but find strength in friends and the ocean. Featuring the voices of Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu.

– Based on AJ Dungo’s graphic memoir, this animated drama from director Phuong Mai Nguyen follows two lovestruck teens in the sun-filled surf culture of SoCal, who face a tragic twist of fate but find strength in friends and the ocean. Featuring the voices of Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu. Jean-Michel Basquiat (2026) Netflix Original – Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman co-direct this portrait of the Neo-expressionist artist, which looks past the legend to the man himself through recollections from friends and family, never-before-seen works and rare archival imagery.

– Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman co-direct this portrait of the Neo-expressionist artist, which looks past the legend to the man himself through recollections from friends and family, never-before-seen works and rare archival imagery. Proxies (2026) Netflix Original – Spanish mystery thriller. On Christmas Eve morning, a man walks into a police station and confesses to killing two or three people. But why has he decided to turn himself in now, and what does he hope to achieve? His story soon becomes linked to another seemingly closed case, one that defies all logic. Starring Eduard Fernández, Mario Casas and Blanca Suárez.

– Spanish mystery thriller. On Christmas Eve morning, a man walks into a police station and confesses to killing two or three people. But why has he decided to turn himself in now, and what does he hope to achieve? His story soon becomes linked to another seemingly closed case, one that defies all logic. Starring Eduard Fernández, Mario Casas and Blanca Suárez. Tantara (Season 1) Netflix Original – Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo star in this Korean drama about friends from humble beginnings who seize their chance in the glitz and glamour of Korea’s 1970s showbiz scene, fighting to turn their grit into glory.

– Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo star in this Korean drama about friends from humble beginnings who seize their chance in the glitz and glamour of Korea’s 1970s showbiz scene, fighting to turn their grit into glory. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua (2026) Netflix Original – Live sports event! Heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua collide in a legacy-defining mega-fight, live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Sunshine Girls (Season 1) Netflix Original – A sudden move from NYC to California lands go-getter Olivia at Valley High, where influencer Riley and horse-loving Taylor shake up her freshman year. Starring Alma Marian, Erin Rose Park and Isabella Fowler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Give Me Some Sugah (2026) Netflix Original – Inspired by the true story of Lenore Lindsey. Taraji P. Henson plays a Chicago woman who risks it all to open her dream bakery, and a fateful encounter rewards her leap of faith. Also starring Joey Bada$$ and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Quiztopia (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese thriller. Win: any wish granted. Lose: forced labor. A bitter young woman and a group of rebels set their sights on the beloved host of a national quiz show as a parallel-world Japan falls into disorder. Starring Takayuki Yamada.

– Japanese thriller. Win: any wish granted. Lose: forced labor. A bitter young woman and a group of rebels set their sights on the beloved host of a national quiz show as a parallel-world Japan falls into disorder. Starring Takayuki Yamada. Tuiskoms (Season 2) Netflix Original – South African romance. As Fleur and Werner prepare for their wedding, their carefully planned future takes an unexpected turn, while a free-spirited woman with a complicated past returns to Wilderness hoping to reconnect with the family she left behind. Starring Amalia Uys, Kim Syster, Jane de Wet, Clint Brink and Armand Aucamp.

– South African romance. As Fleur and Werner prepare for their wedding, their carefully planned future takes an unexpected turn, while a free-spirited woman with a complicated past returns to Wilderness hoping to reconnect with the family she left behind. Starring Amalia Uys, Kim Syster, Jane de Wet, Clint Brink and Armand Aucamp. Unaccustomed Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original – When a health crisis forces a devoted mother and her family to return to the US, she confronts buried desires that upend her Indian American community.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Beyond Society (Season 1) Netflix Original – From creators J.A. Bayona and Carlos Torres, this documentary series shows that the 1972 Andes plane crash was only the beginning, as survivors and victims’ relatives describe the hardships that followed the rescue.

– From creators J.A. Bayona and Carlos Torres, this documentary series shows that the 1972 Andes plane crash was only the beginning, as survivors and victims’ relatives describe the hardships that followed the rescue. Ray Gunn (2026) Netflix Original – More than 30 years in development, Brad Bird’s animated retro-futuristic detective epic stars Sam Rockwell as private eye Raymond “Ray” Gunn and Scarlett Johansson as multimedia star Venus Nova. Also featuring Tom Waits, Bobby Cannavale and Michelle Rodriguez.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23r

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (2026) Netflix Original – Brad Pitt stars as the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 LA. David Fincher directs a script by Quentin Tarantino. Also starring Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 24th

Emily in Paris (Season 6) Netflix Original – Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. As unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart and the life she’s built in Paris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Bills vs. Broncos (2026) Netflix Original – Live sports event! One half of Netflix’s Christmas Day doubleheader, as the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos.

– Live sports event! One half of Netflix’s Christmas Day doubleheader, as the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos. NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Packers vs. Bears (2026) Netflix Original – Live sports event! The other half of the doubleheader sees the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Countdown Concert 2026-2027 Starto to World (2026) Netflix Original – Live event! Netflix streams the New Year’s Eve countdown concert from Japan’s STARTO Entertainment worldwide.

What are you checking out on Netflix this December? Let us know in the comments below.