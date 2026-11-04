‘Trinity’: Netflix Series With Richard Madden and Gugu Mbatha-Raw Gets Release Date & Reduced Episode Count

Well over a year after we first reported on the project (and slightly later than we originally expected), Netflix has finally given Trinity a release date. The seven-episode (it was originally ordered with eight) political thriller from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio will premiere on Tuesday, December 1st, 2026, with Netflix also unveiling the first trailer and a batch of first-look images.

The series reunites Mercurio with Richard Madden, who led the BBC and Netflix hit Bodyguard back in 2018. This time, though, Madden isn’t the one doing the protecting. He’s playing the US Secretary of Defense, and he may have something to hide.

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The trailer wastes no time getting into the crisis, opening aboard the USS Kansas as Commander Katherine Decker (Mbatha-Raw) comes within seconds of launching a tactical nuclear weapon at “phantom” hostiles that vanish from the radar. Back at the Pentagon, she becomes entwined with Webb Preston (Madden), an ambitious, tech-forward Secretary of Defense whose grand plans for global security might conceal something far more sinister.

Expect plenty of Mercurio’s signature tension, too, with the footage packed with radar locks, evasive torpedo maneuvers, clandestine codes, and shootouts as the world edges toward World War III. All eight episodes are slated to arrive on December 1st.

First impressions? Lots of green screen and strange accents so far. Let’s hope the writing lives up to our high expectations.

What is Trinity about?

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix:

A heroic naval officer’s newfound connection to the secretary of defense leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw leads as Commander Katherine Decker, second-in-command on the nuclear submarine USS Kansas, with Madden playing Secretary of Defense Webb Preston. Decker’s involvement with the charismatic Preston soon gives her reason to suspect that he’s at the center of a dangerous conspiracy.

Who’s in the cast of Trinity?

Joining Mbatha-Raw and Madden as series regulars are Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) as Margaret Vandenburg and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) as Tom Reyes.

The recurring cast includes Bruce Greenwood as Special Agent Eric Colby, James Remar as President Paul Barnard, Robert Wisdom as Admiral Griff Tatum, Kirk Acevedo as Captain Jock Campbell, Ben Cotton as Special Agent Jake Ryan, Jason Ralph as Brooks Vandenburg, and Mark O’Brien as Dr. Brian York. Rounding out the cast are Mike Dopud as Waylon Kelly, Jason Fernandes as Ramon Gonzalez, and Anthony Konechny as Pete Rafferty.

Who’s behind Trinity?

Mercurio, whose other credits include Line of Duty and Trigger Point, serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Bradley Gardner and Wendy Mericle also executive produce, along with Jimmy Mulville for HTM Television. Michael Cuesta directed the pilot and is also an executive producer.

20th Television is the studio behind the series, with Hat Trick Productions also attached.

Netflix ordered the series in June 2025, and cameras began rolling in Vancouver, British Columbia, the following month. Production listings show an October 2025 wrap, and episodes are expected to run for around 60 minutes each.

If you’re looking for something to tide you over until December, Netflix’s title page points to Bodyguard, Treason, Zero Day, and Hostage as similar watches.

Here’s all the first looks released today:

Will you be checking out Trinity when it lands on Netflix on December 1st? Let us know in the comments below.