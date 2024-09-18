‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ Season 2 To Release on Netflix in October 2024

The Law According to Lidia Poët, was given a speedy renewal following its initial premiere last year. After production kicked off last year, the show is finally back for season 2, consisting of another six episodes. All six are set to drop on Netflix globally on October 30th, 2024.

The show was in the non-English TV global top 10s for three weeks, with 59.29 million hours watched. It received solid reviews from around the world and was in the Italian top 10s for 29 days. Per the Netflix Engagement Report, the show had 19.9 million views throughout 2023.

Following its renewal, production got underway on season 2 last summer. A report from Cineguru from Screenweek suggested that the second season will also be filmed in Greenland and noted a budget reduction.

Gianmarco Saurino is the big new addition to the cast this season, joining returning stars Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta, and Pier Luigi Pasino.

This season sees Lidia’s ambitions grow even further beyond her accomplishments achieved in season 1, with her sights firmly on a life in politics (much to the annoyance and surprise of those she tells!).

Per Netflix, they provide the following extended synopsis of what to expect from season 2:

“Lidia is not allowed to be a lawyer because of a law written by men. So this time she aims even higher, she wants to change the law. While she continues to collaborate with her brother Enrico, tackling new cases and fighting for women’s rights, she wants to convince him to run for Parliament so that her law can finally find a voice. Lidia is completely done with love, especially with Jacopo, responsible for having sold the family villa and on a collision course with all the Poëts. But Jacopo and Lidia are forced to meet again to share, reluctantly, a secret investigation that concerns them closely, rediscovering the complicity and fun that has always bound them. Giving a hard time to the protagonists, the new King’s Attorney, Fourneau, a man of the institutions who unexpectedly treats Lidia as his equal, prompting her to question the complex and contradictory relationship she has with feelings, and the cost of personal renunciation that she is sustaining in the name of her ideals. In the six new episodes, Lidia will continue to break down the pieces of this world built by men for men, with absolute genius, surprising the opponent with intelligence, irony and without mincing her words, but also questioning herself.”

The new teaser trailer gives us an insight into what to expect from the new season (English trailer below – original Italian version can be found here)

The period drama is available on Netflix in a variety of audio and subtitle options, including dubs for English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

For more on what's coming up on Netflix throughout October, including other European Originals like Heartstopper season 3 from the United Kingdom, Family Pack from France, and The Last Night at Tremore Beach from Spain, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix. We're also expecting another hit historical drama from Europe to return for its second season later this year in the form of The Empress season 2.

We've contacted Netflix for more information about the second season of this hit Italian show, and we'll update this post as we learn more.

