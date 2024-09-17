Everything Revealed on Day 2 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Day 1 of Geeked Week was busy with new announcements, clips, and trailers. However, Day 2 has been significantly slower, with only three new reveals from today’s lineup. Here’s everything revealed from Day 2 of Netflix Geeked Week 2024.

On the first day of Geeked Week, we saw the news for shows such as Castlevania Nocturne, Wolf King, and Gundam Requiem. While there wasn’t much revealed from Geeked Week Day 2, we expect a busier Day 3 on Wednesday and the most announcements saved for the live show on Thursday. We also reported today that many fans think Geeked Week has been teasing two additional One Piece castings.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep headed to Netflix in February 2025

It’s been a long wait, but the next highly anticipated animated film from The Witcher franchise, Sirens of the Deep, is coming to Netflix on February 11th, 2025. That’s much later than originally planned, with last year’s Geeked Week stating the the release window was planned for Q4 2024.

Alongside the announcement, we received our first clip featuring Geralt and Jaskier. Fans of The Witcher video games will be excited that Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt in the video games, has returned to reprise his role as the Butcher of Blaviken.

Thai Sci-Fi anthology Tomorrow and I first look

Some of Netflix’s most intriguing titles, including Love, Death, and Robots, Black Mirror, and Cabinet of Curiosities, are anthologies. Thailand is throwing its hat into the mix with the incredibly exciting four-part series Tomorrow and I, which will not only be based on the sci-fi genre but also provide an in-depth look into Thai culture.

A release date has yet to be revealed, but we received our official first look at the exciting series at Geeked Week.

Key Art reveal for Gyeongseong Creature S2

The second season of Gyeongseong Creature arrives on September 27th, 2024, and during Geeked Week 24 the streaming service revealed some some new Key Art for the series.

One more week until they return. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 arrives September 27, only on Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/AFo8eQI9h1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 17, 2024

What are you looking forward to watching from Geeked Week Day 2? Let us know in the comments below!