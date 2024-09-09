Netflix Geeked Week 2024: Full Movie & Show Lineup, Hosts, Dates and More

The fourth annual Geeked Week is upon us, with a week full of announcements for your favorite upcoming movies and series. This year, we will even have a live show with some big stars set to feature. Here’s an updated rundown of everything known about Geeked Week 2024.

Here’s the current schedule for Geeked Week so far:

September 16th – Announcements + Geeks Who Drink Trivia at Three Taverns Imaginarium in the Atlanta Dairies (7 PM EST)

– Announcements + Geeks Who Drink Trivia at Three Taverns Imaginarium in the Atlanta Dairies (7 PM EST) September 17th – Announcements (we’re hearing lots of anime announcements)

– Announcements (we’re hearing lots of anime announcements) September 18th – Announcements + Free Tattoos at Apocalypse Tattoo + Twilight of the Gods Sneak Peek Screening at AMC Madison Yards (7 PM EST)

– Announcements + Free Tattoos at Apocalypse Tattoo + Twilight of the Gods Sneak Peek Screening at AMC Madison Yards (7 PM EST) September 19th – Live show from 8 to 10 PM EST on all of Netflix’s socials.

What happened to Netflix TUDUM? Apart from it still being Netflix’s official PR website, we saw TUDUM live from Brazil last year, but that’s yet to take place in 2024. We guess that this will follow a D23 route as it is a bi-annual event, so that should be back in 2025.

Hosts for the live event include Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai), Tom Sturridge and Kirby (The Sandman), Zack Snyder (Twilight of the Gods & Rebel Moon), Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Gavin Leatherwood (It’s What’s Inside), Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror), Matt Owens and Jeff Ward (One Piece), Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock (Don’t Move), Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston (WWE) and finally, Dallas Liu and Ian Ousley (Avatar: The Last Airbender). The main host for the live event will be revealed on September 9th.

The first lineup was unveiled in a sizzle trailer on August 1st. Since then, even more titles have been announced to be showcased throughout the event, and no doubt there’ll be a few surprises, too. Here’s the combined list of everything set to showcase during the four-day event:

Arcane Season 2 – The second and final season of the hit animated series has already had a bunch of first looks, and we can expect the full trailer to come during Geeked Week.

– The second and final season of the hit animated series has already had a bunch of first looks, and we can expect the full trailer to come during Geeked Week. Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 – Production won’t have begun at the time of Geeked Week, so don’t get your expectations too high for any first looks. Instead, we expect to hear about castings, such as who will be playing Toph.

– Production won’t have begun at the time of Geeked Week, so don’t get your expectations too high for any first looks. Instead, we expect to hear about castings, such as who will be playing Toph. Black Mirror – Currently in production on five new episodes, we expect some casting announcements or maybe even a first look at season 7.

– Currently in production on five new episodes, we expect some casting announcements or maybe even a first look at season 7. Cobra Kai Season 6 – Part 2 of the final season will be just under two months away, so expect a trailer.

– Part 2 of the final season will be just under two months away, so expect a trailer. Cyberpunk 2077 – Netflix TUDUM lists the anime limited series Cyberpunk in their list but we’re not entirely sure what this could be…

– Netflix TUDUM lists the anime limited series Cyberpunk in their list but we’re not entirely sure what this could be… Devil May Cry – The new animated series based on the beloved video game franchise will finally get more info at Geeked Week.

– The new animated series based on the beloved video game franchise will finally get more info at Geeked Week. Don’t Move – One of the many horror movies has lined up for 2024.

– One of the many horror movies has lined up for 2024. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – New anime series launching in October. Expect an extended first look.

– New anime series launching in October. Expect an extended first look. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 – The Korean horror is returning for a modern day iteration this season later in September.

– The Korean horror is returning for a modern day iteration this season later in September. Hellbound Season 2 – Arriving on Netflix in late 2024, Hellbound s2 has been a long time coming.

– Arriving on Netflix in late 2024, Hellbound s2 has been a long time coming. It’s What’s Inside – New feature film produced by Sam Raimi. Set to arrive for Halloween.

– New feature film produced by Sam Raimi. Set to arrive for Halloween. Monument Valley Trilogy – One of the obscure patterns in the teaser seemed to indicate that a release for both games is imminent.

– One of the obscure patterns in the teaser seemed to indicate that a release for both games is imminent. One Piece Season 2 – Just recently entering production on its second season, we expect some more casting announcements (there are a lot of them!) or some kind of first look ahead of its 2025 return.

– Just recently entering production on its second season, we expect some more casting announcements (there are a lot of them!) or some kind of first look ahead of its 2025 return. Rebel Moon Game – Zack Snyder will be on hand to walk us through the new upcoming Rebel Moon mobile game.

– Zack Snyder will be on hand to walk us through the new upcoming Rebel Moon mobile game. Sakamoto Days – New anime launching on Netflix in January 2025.

– New anime launching on Netflix in January 2025. Squid Game – Season 2 was just announced to be hitting Netflix on December 26th, with a third season also returning. Expect an extended look at the new season.

– Season 2 was just announced to be hitting Netflix on December 26th, with a third season also returning. Expect an extended look at the new season. Stranger Things – We’ll finally get the fifth season in 2025, but we have yet to see any first-look footage. Will Geeked Week finally be the place? Remember, Netflix has given Stranger Things its own day at past events.

– We’ll finally get the fifth season in 2025, but we have yet to see any first-look footage. Will Geeked Week finally be the place? Remember, Netflix has given Stranger Things its own day at past events. Terminator Zero – Season 1 just launched so it’s unclear what might be showed off during Geeked Week.

– Season 1 just launched so it’s unclear what might be showed off during Geeked Week. The Eternaut / El Eternauta – New look at modern adaptation of the Spanish graphic novel series.

– New look at modern adaptation of the Spanish graphic novel series. The Platform 2 – A long-anticipated sequel to the Spanish horror.

– A long-anticipated sequel to the Spanish horror. The Remarkable Life of Ibelin – Documentary on the young World of Warcraft gamer who left a lasting legacy following his passing.

– Documentary on the young World of Warcraft gamer who left a lasting legacy following his passing. The Sandman – The Sandman is also nearing the end of its shoot, with much still to be learned about what form season 2 will take. As we’ve discovered in recent weeks, they’re filming quite a lot of the comics, with some of the later comics being filmed, suggesting that it may be the final season.

– The Sandman is also nearing the end of its shoot, with much still to be learned about what form season 2 will take. As we’ve discovered in recent weeks, they’re filming quite a lot of the comics, with some of the later comics being filmed, suggesting that it may be the final season. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – We got a small glimpse of the second anime movie set in the world of The Witcher in the teaser. The movie was initially due out this Fall.

– We got a small glimpse of the second anime movie set in the world of The Witcher in the teaser. The movie was initially due out this Fall. Twilight of the Gods – Zack Snyder’s new R-rated animated series drops in September and will have its world premiere at Geeked.

– Zack Snyder’s new R-rated animated series drops in September and will have its world premiere at Geeked. Tomb Raider – The new animated series will be just a few weeks away when Geeked Week rolls around, so expect the final trailer.

– The new animated series will be just a few weeks away when Geeked Week rolls around, so expect the final trailer. Tomorrow and I – A new sci-fi series from Thailand.

– A new sci-fi series from Thailand. Uglies – Joey King’s new movie will have already been released by the time of Geeked Week, so expect some bonus BTS content.

– Joey King’s new movie will have already been released by the time of Geeked Week, so expect some bonus BTS content. Wednesday Season 2 – Currently edging towards the finish line on filming its second season, Season 2 will drop at some point in 2025 (we’ve heard as late as September).

– Currently edging towards the finish line on filming its second season, Season 2 will drop at some point in 2025 (we’ve heard as late as September). Wolf King – Arriving in 2025, this new series comes from a British animation studio and adapts a well-known novel series.

– Arriving in 2025, this new series comes from a British animation studio and adapts a well-known novel series. WWE – Given a couple of stars from the sports series are set to appear, we’re expecting more info for what’s coming up in 2025 and beyond.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at Geeked Week? Are you looking for any surprises? Let us know in the comments.