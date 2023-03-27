‘The Night Agent’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Will The Night Agent be back for a season 2? That’s probably on your mind if you’ve quickly blown through all ten episodes of the show, which arrived on Netflix on March 23rd. So, will the show return? Early stats look promising, so here’s what we know about The Night Agent season 2 so far.

Serving as an adaptation of the Matthew Quirk novel, The Night Agent novel (along with some expanded and original ideas), the show follows a young FBI agent who answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

The show lands on Netflix from Sony Pictures Television and showrunner Shawn Ryan who is behind titles like The Shield and S.W.A.T.

Has Netflix Renewed The Night Agent for Season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely renewal.

Netflix has yet to decide on The Night Agent and whether it will return for a second season.

As we’ve covered previously, it’ll come down to the numbers; thus far, very early numbers are looking strong. Obviously, many factors come into play, such as the show’s budget (which is reportedly between $2-$3M per episode – up to $30M total) and factors like completion rates.

Shawn Ryan has implied that there’s room for more story talking to Deadline:

“I certainly have some ideas; I probably want to keep those to myself until the time comes. What I will tell you is that the initial pitch for this show that we sold to Netflix was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season.”

We suspect we’ll know whether we’ll see more of the night agent sometime between April and May 2023.

How well is The Night Agent performing on Netflix?

This section will be a work in progress in the coming weeks as we track all the different metrics for The Night Agent.

Netflix has yet to release official statistics for The Night Agent, and we’re about a month out from getting Nielsen figures. The first set of figures from Netflix will be released on Netflix’s top 10 site on March 28th, 2023.

Early stats from FlixPatrol suggests The Night Agent has become the biggest show on Netflix worldwide following its initial debut. By March 26th, 80 countries had The Night Agent as the number 1 show, with eight countries having it as the number 2 show or South Korea’s third biggest show.

What about external factors? The show rocketed up the ranks according to TelevisionStats.com who measured from sources like Wikipedia, Google Search, Reddit, and IMDb. As of March 25th, it’s the number 1 show on the internet, beating out South Park, Daisy Jones & the Six, Yellowjackets, and Love is Blind.

How about critical acclaim? Well, audience scores have been outpacing critics’ scores thus far but it’s mostly positive.

On RottenTomatoes, as of March 27th, the show holds an 83% score from audiences and 67% from critics. The series holds a 7.7/10 based on over 7,000 reviews on IMDb.

What to expect from Season 2 of The Night Agent

Warning: spoilers for The Night Agent season 1 ahead.

While The Night Agent season 1 certainly answers the most prominent questions by the end of episode 10, there’s still a lot to be learned.

By the time the end credits roll, we’ve learned that Diane Farr, the president’s own chief of staff, is the mole and worked with Vice President Redfield and Gordon Wick to plan the metro bombing. As a result, The Night Agent wraps up relatively nicely, but there’s still plenty to be explored potentially. After all, Peter ends the season by jetting off for his first mission.

As Ryan mentioned in the aforementioned Deadline interview, he suggested that if they’re “successful enough that Netflix wants more seasons, I think there’d be a whole new world in which you would see a limited number of characters from this current season going into that. ”

Ryan also covered some of the biggest questions season 2 would have to seek to answer, including:

What does it mean that Peter would be a night agent?

Where is Peter going next?

With Rose heading back to California, where does that leave Peter and Rose?

Of course, Matthew Quirk does have plenty of other novels ripe for adaptations, but as the author explains on Twitter, “they’re mostly standalones”.

With that said, who’s to say that other Quirk novels like Hour of the Assassin, The Directive, Cold Barrel Zero, Dead Man Switch, Red Warning, or Inside Threat couldn’t be tweaked or retooled for an entire Shawn Ryan/Matthew Quirk Netflix universe.

Would you like to see The Night Agent return for a second outing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.