‘The Night Agent’ Renewed for a Third Season at Netflix

Ahead of its second season release, Netflix has revealed that The Night Agent has been renewed for a third season! Filming for season 3 will begin in Istanbul by the end of 2024 before eventually moving production to New York.

Unless Netflix has the utmost confidence in an Original, a series is not often renewed before a new season is released. However, exceptions can easily be made when a series like The Night Agent is the seventh most popular Netflix series of all time and the most watched series in 2023.

The Night Agent exceeded all expectations and had an incredible 98.2 million views in its first 91 days on Netflix. Since its release in March 2023, the series has amassed 134.4 million views, which equates to over 1 billion hours viewed globally.

The Night Agent is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, created by showrunner and executive producer Shawn Ryan (The Shield), and is centered on Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso), a low-ranked FBI Agent who uncovers a conspiracy at the White House that threatens the life of the President.

When does filming start for The Night Agent season 3?

Netflix has not given an exact date for when filming starts and ends. However, we do have confirmation that filming will begin in Istanbul before the end of 2024 and will return to film in New York in 2025.

When is The Night Agent season 3 coming to Netflix?

Given that the second season of The Night Agent will be available on Netflix in Winter 2025, the third season will not arrive until 2026 or 2027.

Thanks to the second season release schedule and the filming schedule for the third season, Netflix is likely trying to reduce the wait time dramatically between seasons two and three rather than having fans wait two and a half years like they are currently for seasons one and two. With that, we predict that The Night Agent season 3 will be released on Netflix in the second half of 2026.

Are you excited for a third season of The Night Agent on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!