It’s coming up on two years since The Old Guard premiered on Netflix and the sequel has finally eying a production start in summer 2022. Here’s everything we know about The Old Guard 2 which has also been referred to as The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied.

Headed up by Charlize Theron, The Old Guard is the superhero movie where she stars as Andy, a warrior who is immortal and has been influencing history for centuries. It’s based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka.

Having been in priority development for quite some time, we’ve finally got an update regarding the future of the movie. So, here’s what we know about The Old Guard 2 with Skydance Media, Denver and Delilah Films, and Marc Evans Productions producing for Netflix.

When was The Old Guard 2 greenlit at Netflix?

We first reported that Netflix was eying a sequel back in January 2021 although confirmation wouldn’t officially come until August that year (although Theron officially confirmed the movie in June).

As mentioned, The Old Guard topped the Netflix charts in 2020 and had originally been envisioned as a trilogy with the director of the first movie saying:

“I know that Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novel in the script, he always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story goes, and it’s pretty great. So if the audience is eager for it, there’s definitely more stories to tell.”

Theron confirmed by talking about the sequel to Variety’s Marc Malkin saying that the script had already been completed and that Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli would be returning too.

Netflix themselves would only go on to announce the sequel via their official socials stated on August 26th:

“It’s official: The Old Guard is reuniting for a sequel that will be directed by Victoria Mahoney!”

Alongside the announcement of the sequel included confirmation that several key faces from the first movie would be returning including:

Charlize Theron as Andy

Kiki Layne as Nile

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Alkaysani Joe

Veronica Ngo as Quynh

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

The Old Guard 2 will change directors

Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first movie but won’t be returning for the sequel albeit she’ll remain a producer. She told Deadline in August 2021 “I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre,” adding “I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

Instead, the director’s chair is being handed over to Victoria Mahoney having assisted on the Star Wars franchise

What will The Old Guard 2 be about?

The second movie is set to adapt book two of the comic book series called “Force Multiplied”.

CBR wrote an excellent rundown as to what happened in the comic (it’s unclear how close the Netflix sequel will follow the comic) with their overview stating:

“The Old Guard: Force Multiplied brings to an end the high-octane war between Andromache of Scythia and her former lover, Noriko. Andy’s immortals were being hunted as part of a long-term game by Noriko, bitter after she resurfaced from the depths of the ocean.”

An official synopsis gives us a broad overview of what we can expect from the sequel:

“Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return—with a vengeance.”

Where is The Old Guard 2 in production?

In the aforementioned Variety article, they stated “Cameras will start rolling in the first quarter of 2022” however that didn’t come to pass.

We’ve heard the movie has been in pre-production for much of 2022 and that cameras are currently due to begin rolling in June 2022.

The sequel will be filming predominantly in Rome, Italy, and is going by the working title of DEVON HOUSE. Other production sources state that some of the sequel will be filmed in the United Kingdom (where some of the first movie was also filmed).

When will The Old Guard 2 release on Netflix?

We’re expecting a 2023 release date at the absolute earliest given the production schedule outlined above.

Elsewhere, Charlize Theron is also expected to reprise her role of Lorraine Broughton in an Atomic Blonde sequel exclusively headed to Netflix. Theron is also attached to a produce a sports drama movie from Denver and Delilah Productions about the battle of four women competing in a big wave surfing competition.

The Old Guard 2 is one of several superhero projects Netflix has in development with other projects including

Are you looking forward to the sequel to The Old Guard on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.