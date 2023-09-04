Netflix Added 84 New Movies and Series This Week: September 4th, 2023

Happy Labor Day to all those in the United States! Welcome to a day-late but hopefully useful recap of all the new releases added to Netflix over the past seven days. Below, you’ll find all 72 new movies and 12 new series, plus what’s picked up the most points in the Netflix top 10s.

Looking for what’s coming up next? We’ve got your full preview for the upcoming week, which includes the new season of Virgin River plus Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America and the final season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Crank 1 and 2

Throughout 2023, Netflix has been regularly getting complete franchises from Lionsgate. Earlier in the year, we got The Hunger Games for a period of time, and last month, all of The Expandables movies dropped. Continuing that trend, both Crank movies led by Jason Statham dropped onto Netflix US this weekend.

Both the first and second movie, released in 2006 and 2009, respectively, sees a hired assassin having to either keep his heart rate up or constantly zap his heart with electricity. The consequences of not doing so would see him die.

Call the Midwife (Season 12)

Number of episodes: 9

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter

Writer: Heidi Thomas

Runtime: 60 min

The BAFTA-winning period drama series Call the Midwife is among the very few licensed shows from Britain that still makes its way onto Netflix in the US. Thankfully, as we first reported, all of season 12 dropped on Netflix today.

For those unfamiliar, the series (which has over 100 episodes on Netflix right now) is set during the 1950s and 1960s, following a group of midwives facing the ups and downs of the job.

Is She the Wolf? (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 12

Rating: TV-PG

Language: Japanese

Genre: Reality TV, Romance

Cast: Sakurako Okubo, Nako Yabuki, Masaki Nakao

Runtime: 57 mins

Having already dropped weekly on Netflix in Asian territories earlier this year, the highly praised Japanese reality show dropped on Netflix in full over the weekend.

What can you expect? Here’s the official synopsis:

“They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf” who’s prohibited from falling in love.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

Please note: This list is only for Netflix in the United States – other regions’ availability may vary.

72 New Movies Added This Week

8 Mile (2002)

A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original

Arrival (2016)

Baby Mama (2008)

Basic (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Choose Love (2023) Netflix Original

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crank (2006)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Cry Macho (2021)

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Dragnet (1987)

Dredd (2012)

Face Off (2015)

Face Off 2: The Studio (2016)

Face Off 3: Imperfect Trio (2018)

Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny (2023)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fences (2016)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Plan () Netflix Original

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Killers (2010)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Love Again (2023)

Matilda (1996)

Midnight Run (1988)

Midway (1976)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

National Security (2003)

Obsessed (2009)

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015)

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)

One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece Heart of Gold (2016)

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Public Enemies (2009)

Robin Hood (2010)

Snitch (2013)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Stand by Me (1986)

State of Play (2009)

Superbad (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Eagle (2011)

The Electric Horseman (1979)

The Great Seduction (2023) Netflix Original

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Losers (2010)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Money Pit (1986)

Transporter 3 (2008)

U-571 (2000)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vice (2018)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wind River (2017)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Bakugan (Season 1)

Call the Midwife (Season 12)

Disenchantment (Part 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original

Heart of Invictus (Season 1) Netflix Original

Is She the Wolf? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Karate Sheep (Season 2) Netflix Original

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

One Piece (Season 1) Netflix Original

Risqué Business: Taiwan (Season 1) Netflix Original

Riverdale (Season 7)

S.W.A.T. (Season 6)

Most Popular New Movies on Netflix US This Week

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (78 points) Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (58 points) The Big Short (39 points) Sausage Party (35 points) The Monkey King (34 points) Couples Retreat (25 points) Love Again (20 points) Despicable Me 2 (20 points) Arrival (19 points) Snitch (18 points) Hacksaw Ridge (18 points) The Pope’s Exorcist (12 points) Fences (12 points) Choose Love (10 points) Killer Book Club (10 points) The Boss Baby (9 points) The Great Seduction (9 points) Can You See Us? (6 points) Heart of Stone (5 points) Brotherly Love (3 points)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

Who Is Erin Carter? (73 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (62 points) Untold: Swamp Kings (48 points) Painkiller (48 points) Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (44 points) Ragnarok (42 points) One Piece (40 points) Suits (24 points) Depp V Heard (22 points) Disenchantment (13 points) Baki Hanma (7 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (6 points) Ballers (5 points) The Upshaws (4 points) S.W.A.T. (2 points)

All the most popular data is provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol on a seven-day float from August 27th to September 3rd, 2023. Points are given to each show/movie featured in the daily top 10s (#1 show given 10 points and #10 show given 1 point).

