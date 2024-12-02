‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Gets Another Nine New Cast Members With ‘Cobra Kai’ Actress Joining

The second season of Netflix’s The Sandman is currently in post-production after wrapping filming in late August. Based on some information from filming, many speculate that this will be the final season. The season has no concrete release date, but we know it will be sometime in 2025.

While the post-production team is working hard to put the footage together, there are even more castings to go through!

Cobra Kai actress and others join The Sandman Season 2

We’ve learned that Rose Bianco, known to Netflix viewers as Rosa Diaz in Cobra Kai, has joined The Sandman Season 2 as Aunt Dora. There is a Dora in The Sandman universe, but she’s depicted as a young woman. Perhaps in the show, that’s not the case, or alternatively, those are two different characters.

Other actors joining the new season are Emily Yuen as Mai Lai, Zahra Browne as Charlier Adler, Ben Cutler as Luke Burns and Chris Barnes as Bruno. More names were revealed earlier by Redanian Intelligence.

Wil Coban will play Lord Azazel in The Sandman Season 2. Amber Rose Revah has been cast as Goddess Ishtar. Jake Fairbrother will play the angel Remiel from Season of Mists. Umulisa Gahiga will play the recurring character Nada, the queen of the city where man began. This is a recast and Gahiga is replacing Deborah Oyelade from the first season. Ruta Gedmintas will play Queen Titania.

Additionally, Morgan Dun-Campbell will play Aurora, a faerie. Assiba Blejah will play a character named Makena. Jordan Stamatiadis will play Aphy, Lance C. Fuller will play Leonard and Kem Hassan will play Phil Jones. Luke Polie as Anthony, James Akka, and Olamide Candide-Johnson in unknown roles.

As a quick reminder, The Sandman season 2 cast has already swelled by adding over two dozen new cast members. We’ve summarized those elsewhere, but as a quick reminder on who else is starring this season:

Finally, a quick update on Andre Flynn who we previously revealed would be playing an unknown role. We now know he’ll be playing an envoy to Lord Kilderkin.

Are you looking forward to The Sandman Season 2? Do you think Season 2 will be the last? Let us know in the comments!