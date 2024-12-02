Netflix News Cobra KaiThe Sandman

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Gets Another Nine New Cast Members With ‘Cobra Kai’ Actress Joining

Another nine new cast members have been uncovered for season 2 of The Sandman.

Tigran Asatryan What's on Netflix Avatar

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Sandman Season Adds Another Nine To The Cast

Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 101 of The Sandman. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The second season of Netflix’s The Sandman is currently in post-production after wrapping filming in late August. Based on some information from filming, many speculate that this will be the final season. The season has no concrete release date, but we know it will be sometime in 2025.

While the post-production team is working hard to put the footage together, there are even more castings to go through! 

Cobra Kai actress and others join The Sandman Season 2

Sandman Cast Dec

Rose Bianco, Emily Yuen, Ben Cutler and Chris Barnes

We’ve learned that Rose Bianco, known to Netflix viewers as Rosa Diaz in Cobra Kai, has joined The Sandman Season 2 as Aunt Dora. There is a Dora in The Sandman universe, but she’s depicted as a young woman. Perhaps in the show, that’s not the case, or alternatively, those are two different characters.

Other actors joining the new season are Emily Yuen as Mai Lai, Zahra Browne as Charlier Adler, Ben Cutler as Luke Burns and Chris Barnes as Bruno. More names were revealed earlier by Redanian Intelligence.

Wil Coban will play Lord Azazel in The Sandman Season 2. Amber Rose Revah has been cast as Goddess Ishtar. Jake Fairbrother will play the angel Remiel from Season of MistsUmulisa Gahiga will play the recurring character Nada, the queen of the city where man began. This is a recast and Gahiga is replacing Deborah Oyelade from the first season. Ruta Gedmintas will play Queen Titania.

Sandman Cast Dec

Wil Coban, Amber Rose Revah, Jake Fairbrother, Umulisa Gahiga and Ruta Gedmintas

Additionally, Morgan Dun-Campbell will play Aurora, a faerie. Assiba Blejah will play a character named Makena. Jordan Stamatiadis will play Aphy, Lance C. Fuller will play Leonard and Kem Hassan will play Phil Jones. Luke Polie as Anthony, James Akka, and Olamide Candide-Johnson in unknown roles.

As a quick reminder, The Sandman season 2 cast has already swelled by adding over two dozen new cast members. We’ve summarized those elsewhere, but as a quick reminder on who else is starring this season:

  • Adrian Lester
  • Amber Rose Revah
  • Andre Flynn
  • Ann Skelly
  • Barry Sloane
  • Bridgette Amofah
  • Charlotte Bate
  • Clive Russell
  • Daniel Hoffmann-Gill
  • Daphne Alexander
  • Douglas Booth
  • Esme Creed-Miles
  • Freddie Fox
  • Garry Cooper
  • Gavin Spokes
  • Indya Moore
  • Jack Gleeson
  • Joel Burman
  • Jordan Adene
  • Kayode Akinyemi
  • Laurence O’Fuarain
  • Paul Brennen
  • Ruairi O’Connor
  • Steve Coogan
  • Tafline Steen
  • Wil Coban

Finally, a quick update on Andre Flynn who we previously revealed would be playing an unknown role. We now know he’ll be playing an envoy to Lord Kilderkin.

Are you looking forward to The Sandman Season 2? Do you think Season 2 will be the last? Let us know in the comments!

More on Cobra Kai

Poster Netflix Synopsis: "Bitter enemies. Warring dojos. New blood. Daniel and Johnny reignite old West Valley rivalries in this follow-up series to the "Karate Kid" films."

Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler
Season Additions:
  • - Season 6 - Part 1 was added to Netflix on July 18th, 2024
  • - Season 5 was added to Netflix on September 9th, 2022
  • - Season 4 was added to Netflix on December 31st, 2021
  • - Season 3 was added to Netflix on January 1st, 2021
  • - Seasons 1-2 was added to Netflix on August 28th, 2020
View Viewing Statistics

All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Check in Hanyang' Weekly K-Drama Coming to Netflix in December 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Check in Hanyang' Weekly K-Drama Coming to Netflix in December 2024
'Peaky Blinders' Movie Moves to Wales For Next Stint of Filming Article Teaser Photo

'Peaky Blinders' Movie Moves to Wales For Next Stint of Filming
Netflix TUDUM and Geeked Week Showcases Will Return in 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix TUDUM and Geeked Week Showcases Will Return in 2025
New 'Wednesday' Companion Book To Release in May 2025 Article Teaser Photo

New 'Wednesday' Companion Book To Release in May 2025