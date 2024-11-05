Three years after becoming a worldwide phenomenon, we’ll see the return of Squid Game at the end of December. We’ll also see the conclusion of the weekly K-drama series When the Phone Rings.

December is currently scheduled to be a quiet month for K-dramas on Netflix. However, one of the additions is the return of Squid Game, which will be a monumental return for Netflix. Could the second season surpass the numbers of season 1? It’s a hard ask, but given the first season’s popularity, anything is possible.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in November 2024 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2025 and beyond.

New K-dramas on Netflix in December 2024

Squid Game (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Yim Si Wan, Yong Dong Geun

Netflix Release Date: December 26th, 2024

It’s been three years since Squid Game took the world by storm, and it remains Netflix’s most successful original series. The stakes are higher than ever in season 2 as Seong Gi Hun plots his revenge against those behind the Squid Games and infiltrates as a player, determined to convince those involved to turn their backs on the prize money and end the games once and for all, despite being armed with his knowledge of the games and his good intentions, with so much money on the line, will greed and desperation outweigh survival instincts?

The series will conclude with a third and final season in 2025!

Returning Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in December 2024

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama| Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri, Jin Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: December 28th, 2024 | New Episodes: Friday, Saturday

Baek Sa Eon is the youngest presidential spokesman in Korea and has already spent time in his career as a war correspondent, hostage negotiator, and main anchorman. Thanks to his marriage to Hong Hui Ju being one of convenience, the pair have spent the last three years pretending to be happily married, when in reality, they don’t communicate with each other and rarely have meals together. Hui Ju suffers from mutism after an accident in childhood, which led her to work as a sign language interpreter in court and on TV. But on the day Hui Ju is kidnapped, her marriage to Baek Sa Eon changes forever.

