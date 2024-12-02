‘Perfect Match’ Taiwan Period Drama Coming to Netflix Exclusively

Perfect Match, a stunning new period drama from Taiwan, is headed to Netflix exclusively. The series stars a fantastic ensemble featuring some of Taiwan’s most exciting actors and actresses. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Perfect Match, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Perfect Match is an upcoming Taiwan Netflix original Mandarin-language romantic-comedy period drama directed by Yang Huan and produced by Huayu Entertainment. Yu Zheng and Yang Le are the executive producers of the series.

When is Perfect Match coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not officially announced a release date for Perfect Match. We expect to see the romantic comedy period drama on Netflix in early 2025.

What is the plot of Perfect Match?

Netflix has provided a very detailed synopsis for Perfect Match:

“The story follows the five beautiful daughters of the Li family, whose vivacious nature, inherited from their mother, Madame Li, earned them the notorious nickname “The Six Tigers of the Li Family.” Realizing her daughters remain unmarried in their hometown of Luo-yang, Madame Li decides to move the family to Bianjing to find each of her daughters a compatible match. In the new city, the six women juggle starting a teahouse business while searching for spouses, encountering comedic twists and heartfelt moments along the way. Set during the reign of Renzong in the Northern Song Dynasty, Madame Li (Ni Hong-jie) is a wealthy matriarch from Luo-yang who prides herself on her five beautiful daughters. Her eldest, Shou-hua (Liu Xie-ning), is a young, dutiful widow disinterested in remarriage. Kang-ning (Lu Yu-xiao), the third daughter, is independent and strong-willed, earning the nickname “The Rogue Tiger.” The fourth daughter, Hao-de (Ke Ying) is brutally honest, while the youngest, Le-shan (Huang Yang Tian-tian) is naive, impulsive, and the most spirited in the family. The second daughter, Fu-hui (Wu Xuan-yi), is the only one married, having wed into a wealthy family in Bianjing. She portrays a bold and sassy wife who initially distanced herself from her own family. Together, the Li family manages their teahouse, while seeking partners who match each daughter’s character and ideals. “

Who are the cast of Perfect Match?

There are ten lead cast members listed for Perfect Match: Ni Hong Jie, Lu Yu Xiao, Liu Xie Ning, Wu Xuan Yi, Ke Ying, Huangyang Tian Tian, Chen He Yi, Wang Xing Yue, Huang Sheng Chi, and Winwin.

Ni Hong Jie plays Madame Li. The actress had the following to say about her role in the series:

“We spent several months filming together, and I developed deep emotional bonds with my five on-screen daughters both on and off the set. On set, we are mother and daughters; off-screen, we are more like friends. They are full of energy, and the lively and cheerful atmosphere on set every day truly brought me great comfort. I am incredibly excited for the series to launch on Netflix. The production team put great effort into historical research on details such as costumes, food, and daily necessities. Having the series broadcast on Netflix is a fantastic opportunity to share traditional Chinese culture with a global audience, and being part of such a drama is truly an honor.”

Lu Yu Xiao plays Kang Ning. The actress has starred in dramas in leading roles such as My Journey to You, To Ship Someone, Time and Him Are Just Right.

Liu Xie Ning plays Shou Hua. The actress has only previously starred in a leading role in two dramas, Night of Love With You and Story of Kunning Place.

Wang Xing Yue plays Chai An. The actor is making his Netflix debut in Perfect Match and had the following to say about the series:

“It is a great honor and pride to take Perfect Match overseas. This allows more people to witness Chinese historical dramas and appreciate our long-standing traditional culture. For every creator involved in this production, it is profoundly meaningful.”

Wu Yu Xiao plays Fu Hui. The actress has held leading roles in dramas Rising With the Wind, Sweet Teeth, and The Princess and the Werewolf.

The supporting cast is as follows:

Zhao Qing as Chun Lai.

Pan You Cheng as Qing Shi.

Ling Mei Shi as Qiong Nu.

Li Yi Zhen as Yu Xiu E.

Mi Jin as Zhu De Qing.

Liang Yong Qi.

Ayden Sng.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of 36 episodes.

The runtime of each episode is approximately 45 minutes.

Are you excited to watch Perfect Match on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!