12 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2026

Netflix is finally releasing movies again. After a pretty abysmal October on the Original front (with Animals from Ben Affleck literally carrying the entire month’s weight on its back), we’ve got a stacked lineup with new animated titles, awards hopefuls and more plus lots of licensed movies including some of the biggest movies of the year. Let’s dive in.

November on Netflix usually means one thing: Christmas movies, and lots of them. This year is no different, with a sleigh-load of holiday romances landing throughout the month, but we’re leaving the tinsel to one side for this list (our full holiday guide has you covered there). Instead, we’re focusing on the best of everything else.

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Netflix’s awards-season push is in full swing, with a new film from one of Korea’s greatest living directors, a Ron Howard documentary, a Cannes competition title starring Léa Seydoux, and Peter Berg’s big WWII football epic. On the licensed side, we’ve got Chris Rock’s return to directing, Zoey Deutch hunting down Jon Hamm, Curry Barker’s record-breaking Obsession, Teyana Taylor’s breakout performance, and Mario heading to space.

As always, we’ve split the list into new Netflix Originals first, followed by the best licensed titles. This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States, so availability in your region may vary. For everything else arriving this month, check out our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2026.

Best New Netflix Original Movies in November

Possible Love

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 164 Minutes

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Eight long years after Burning, Lee Chang-dong is finally back, and Netflix has the film. Possible Love follows two middle-aged married couples from very different economic backgrounds whose paths cross during the filming of a documentary about a labor strike. What starts as an unlikely acquaintance slowly exposes the cracks, hidden desires, and quiet resentments in both marriages.

The film picked up the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize) at Venice, and our own reviewer, Jack, came out of TIFF convinced that Netflix had “undoubtedly scored the year’s best foreign language film”, singling out a powerhouse lead performance from Jeon Do-yeon and Lee’s patient, near-wordless visual storytelling with cinematographer Kim Ji-yong.

Fair warning: at nearly three hours, this is a slow-burn watch. But if you loved Burning, Parasite‘s class commentary, or Drive My Car, clear an evening for this one. It’s very likely to be Netflix’s big International Feature contender come Oscar season. Once you’re done, Lee’s 1997 debut Green Fish is also new to Netflix this month.

Heartland

Director: Shana Feste

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles, John Hawkes

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: [TBC] Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 13th

No, not that Heartland. This one has no connection to the long-running Canadian horse ranch drama and is instead a gritty country-music mystery from Country Strong writer-director Shana Feste.

Jessica Chastain stars as Misty Jones, a former country megastar who emerges from twenty years of seclusion when her niece Charlie (country singer Carter Faith, making her acting debut) goes missing. Her search drags her into Nashville’s murky underbelly, where nobody, Misty included, is quite who they seem.

We’ve been tracking this one since it was first set at Netflix last year. Chastain does her own singing here, and with a soundtrack album on the way from Netflix Music, this feels like the streamer’s big mainstream original of the month. Think Crazy Heart by way of a missing-person thriller.

Steps

Directors: Alyce Tzue, John Ripa

Cast: Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, Young Mazino

Genre: Animation, Musical, Comedy | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 20th

Netflix’s big animated movie for the holidays flips the well-known fairy tale on its head, giving Lilith (Ali Wong) and Margot (Stephanie Hsu) the spotlight. When Lilith swipes the Fairy Godmother’s wand and accidentally derails Cinderella’s happily ever after, the two overlooked sisters are sent on a madcap quest of their own, complete with giant biker trolls and accidental amphibians.

This one is a genuine landmark for the streamer: it’s the very first film fully produced in-house at Netflix Animation Studios, and it’s been in the works since 2020. Directed by Student Academy Award winner Alyce Tzue and Raya and the Last Dragon co-director John Ripa, and produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, there’s a lot to look forward to here beyond the stunning visuals. Amanda Seyfried voices Cinderella, while Bette Midler trades her Hocus Pocus spellbook for the Fairy Godmother’s wand, and Daniel Radcliffe and Peter Dinklage round out a stacked voice cast.

Following last year’s KPop Demon Hunters phenomenon, the pressure is on, but everything we saw at Netflix’s Annecy work-in-progress panel has us optimistic.

Gentle Monster

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Laurence Rupp, Jella Haase, Catherine Deneuve

Genre: Drama, Psychological Thriller | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 18th

One of four films Netflix scooped up out of Cannes this year, Gentle Monster comes from Corsage director Marie Kreutzer and stars Léa Seydoux as Lucy, a concert pianist who has moved her family out to a country house. Her quiet new life implodes when police arrive with a warrant to seize her husband’s electronics, and a horrifying secret begins to surface.

It’s loosely inspired by a real-life scandal close to Kreutzer’s own career, and it’s not an easy watch. Our TIFF review found the film a little uneven, weighed down by subplots that pad out the runtime, but ultimately called it “the Léa Seydoux showcase,” praising her lived-in, visceral performance. Netflix is clearly eyeing a Best Actress campaign, and it’s also the first time Seydoux sings on screen.

Want to go deeper? We also spoke to Kreutzer about the uncompromising, spontaneous filmmaking behind the drama. The film is streaming in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Mosquito Bowl

Director: Peter Berg

Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Tom Francis, Brent Comer, Pat McAfee

Genre: War, Sports Drama | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 25th

Just in time for Thanksgiving football, Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) brings Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling non-fiction book to the screen. After Pearl Harbor, four college football stars enlist in the Marines and, before shipping out for the invasion of Okinawa, take part in a legendary game on Guadalcanal that, for many of them, would be their last.

Berg co-wrote the script with Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and even pops up on screen as General Simon Buckner. It’s the latest from his renewed partnership with Netflix via Film 44, the studio behind American Primeval and Painkiller (see our first look and full breakdown of the cast). Be warned, though: despite the title, this is much more war movie than football movie, with brutal, graphic combat sequences that earned it a hard R.

Critics have been split, with some finding it heavy-handed, but audiences who caught its brief theatrical run have been far kinder. You can also see this in theaters but given the box office receipts, people are waiting for the home release.

Best New Licensed Movies on Netflix US in November 2026

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass (2026)

Director: David Wain

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Ken Marino, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ben Wang, Joe Lo Truglio

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 7th

From Wet Hot American Summer director David Wain, Zoey Deutch plays a small-town Kansas hairdresser whose fiancé actually cashes in his “celebrity pass.” Reeling, Gail heads to Los Angeles on a mission to even the scales with her own pick: Jon Hamm, playing himself.

Support the Girls (2018)

Director: Andrew Bujalski

Cast: Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson, Shayna McHayle, James LeGros, Dylan Gelula, AJ Michalka

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 7th

A great hidden gem coming up from Magnolia Pictures which has increased its licensing to Netflix over the past year we’ve noticed. Here, Regina Hall plays Lisa, the endlessly optimistic general manager of Double Whammies, a highway-side “sports bar with curves” in Texas, over the course of one truly terrible day involving a botched burglary, a cable outage on fight night, a staff full of chaos, and a boss who’s even worse.

Misty Green (2026)

Director: Chris Rock

Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Chris Rock

Genre: Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 9th

Chris Rock’s first film behind the camera since 2014’s Top Five arrives on Netflix barely a month after it hit theaters, and as we noted when it skipped HBO Max for its streaming debut (which is in most regions, by the way), that makes it a rare first-window win for Netflix on an A24 title.

Rock wrote, directed, and co-stars in this showbiz dramedy, which follows Misty Green (Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar, who Netflix viewers will know from Harlan Coben’s Missing You), an Emmy-winning former actress struggling to make ends meet in an unforgiving Hollywood. Then a director from her past (Rock) offers a shot at her dream role in a new version of Dreamgirls. The supporting cast is stacked, including Daniel Kaluuya as Misty’s brother in his first live-action role in years. Reviews out of TIFF and the New York Film Festival suggest Rock has found a new gear as a filmmaker, with a darker, more bruising look at Hollywood than you might expect from him.

Reminders of Him (2026)

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lauren Graham

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

Colleen Hoover adaptations are basically guaranteed Top 10 fodder at this point, and this one, from Love at First Sight director Vanessa Caswill, should be no exception. Maika Monroe (Longlegs) stars as Kenna Rowan, who returns to her Wyoming hometown after five years in prison hoping to reconnect with the young daughter she’s never met.

Almost everyone in town wants her gone, except for local bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers, whose football horror Him hit Netflix back in the spring), who has his own ties to her child. It’s tissues-at-the-ready stuff. As we covered when the date was confirmed, it arrives under the Universal deal following its Peacock run, and you should have until around September 2027 to watch it before it heads back.

Obsession (2026)

Director: Curry Barker

Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 17th

The horror phenomenon of 2026 finally makes its way to Netflix, and it’s arguably the biggest licensed arrival of the month. Written, directed, and edited by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy music store employee with a long-unrequited crush on his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When he uses the mysterious One Wish Willow to make her fall for him, he gets exactly what he asked for, and it is very much a be-careful-what-you-wish-for situation.

Made for well under a million dollars, it went on to gross more than $400 million worldwide, turning Barker into one of the most sought-after new voices in Hollywood. Funnily enough, Netflix nearly had it first; Barker has said the streamer offered to take it straight to streaming before Focus Features won the rights and gave it a theatrical release.

A Thousand and One (2023)

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 19th

Before her awards-season run for One Battle After Another and her turn opposite Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Netflix’s The Rip, Teyana Taylor delivered a revelatory lead performance in A.V. Rockwell’s stunning debut, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2023.

Taylor plays Inez, a free-spirited woman fresh out of Rikers Island who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry out of the foster care system and tries to build a new life for them in 1990s Harlem. Spanning more than a decade, the film follows the pair as the city gentrifies around them and the secrets underpinning their family threaten to come apart.

It’s an unflinching and deeply moving portrait of motherhood and a changing New York, and Taylor picked up the National Board of Review’s Breakthrough Performance award for it. If you’ve only recently discovered her, this is essential viewing.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026)

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: November 30th

After its run on Peacock, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie blasts onto Netflix under Universal’s animated pay-one deal. The sequel to the 2023 smash sends Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi beyond the Mushroom Kingdom and into space, drawing heavily on the Super Mario Galaxy games.

It’s actually arriving a little earlier than we’d originally expected, as we broke down when the date was confirmed. Expect it to sit at the top of the kids’ charts well into December.

Honorable Mentions

November’s licensed lineup is genuinely stacked, so plenty of great picks didn’t make the main list. Already streaming, you’ll find Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash, Rian Johnson’s Looper, Rob Reiner’s Stand by Me, Bridesmaids, The Mummy (1999), Air Force One, Cliffhanger, Fury, Richard Jewell, A Most Violent Year, the Willem Dafoe survival thriller Inside, and Lee Chang-dong’s 1997 debut Green Fish (a perfect companion piece to Possible Love). Later in the month, keep an eye out for Smile and the original Insidious (November 15th), the Oscar-nominated doc RBG (November 17th), Ezra (November 20th), and Bandit (November 25th). On the Netflix Original side, Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki’s Guarding Stars, the Amy Poehler-produced animated musical Steps, Vincent Cassel in The Hunchback, Soul of Paris, and the heart-tugging A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (which our review confirms is a moving holiday tale) are all worth your time too.

Which new movies on Netflix are you most looking forward to watching in November? Let us know in the comments below!