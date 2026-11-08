‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ Lands Netflix Streaming Debut Much Earlier Than Expected

Blumhouse and Sony’s Insidious: Out of the Further is confirmed to make its streaming debut on Netflix in the United States on Saturday, November 21st, 2026, a full four weeks ahead of our original projection. Here’s everything you need to know about the sixth chapter of the horror franchise coming to Netflix.

Written and directed by Jacob Chase, Out of the Further serves as the sixth entry in the long-running horror series and a direct follow-up to 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door. This time around, the franchise moves on from the Lambert family, with Amelia Eve leading the cast as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can not only travel into The Further but physically bring the spirits and entities that reside there back into the real world.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Joining Eve are Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and franchise mainstay Lin Shaye, who returns once again as the beloved psychic Elise Rainier, marking her sixth appearance in the series.

Critics were mixed on the latest outing, although the film is one of the better-reviewed sequels in the series.

Insidious: Out of the Further Coming to Netflix US in November 2026

As we’ve covered extensively, Netflix has been the first streaming home for Sony Pictures’ theatrical releases in the United States since 2022, thanks to the Pay-1 deal struck back in 2021. That partnership has since been expanded into a global agreement, which will see Sony movies roll out to Netflix in more regions from 2027 onwards.

For the most part, Sony movies land on Netflix around 120 days after their theatrical debut, which is why we originally projected a December 19th, 2026 release for Out of the Further. That was also the exact pattern followed by its predecessor, with Insidious: The Red Door arriving on Netflix US on November 4th, 2023.

However, we’re happy to report that horror fans won’t have to wait quite that long, with Netflix now confirming that Insidious: Out of the Further will arrive on Netflix US on Saturday, November 21st, 2026. That’s just 92 days after the movie first hit theaters.

It’s far from the first time a Sony movie has arrived ahead of the usual 120-day window, with the likes of Kraven the Hunter landing on Netflix a month earlier than anticipated last year.

Sadly, the movie misses the Halloween season, but it’ll make for a spooky alternative to all the Christmas movies flooding Netflix later this month. It’ll also be one of the last big Sony releases to hit Netflix US in 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day expected to follow shortly after.

For an expanded look at all of the other Sony movies coming to Netflix in the US through the rest of 2026 and into 2027, check out our Sony Pictures release schedule guide here.

Will Insidious: Out of the Further be on Netflix in Other Countries?

The November 21st date applies only to Netflix in the United States. Because Out of the Further is a 2026 theatrical release, it’s still bound by Sony’s older, region-by-region licensing contracts rather than the new global deal, meaning the wait will vary depending on where you live.

India and Asia – Netflix in India typically receives Sony movies around the same time as the US (sometimes even earlier), with several Asian territories, including South Korea and the Philippines, following a few months later.

– Netflix in India typically receives Sony movies around the same time as the US (sometimes even earlier), with several Asian territories, including South Korea and the Philippines, following a few months later. Europe – Regions such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy tend to receive Sony titles later, with the movie likely arriving around late 2027.

– Regions such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy tend to receive Sony titles later, with the movie likely arriving around late 2027. United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia – These regions usually wait around two years after the theatrical release, meaning a 2028 release is the most likely.

Will you be checking out Insidious: Out of the Further when it hits Netflix later this month? Let us know in the comments.