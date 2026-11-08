New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: November 8, 2026

Another Sunday roundup, but it’s well worth the wait, as this was one of the busiest weeks Netflix has had in a while. In total, 73 new movies and series hit the US library between November 1st and November 8th, headlined by the ambitious Colombian limited series Under Siege and the long-awaited second season of Black Doves, plus two of 2026’s best-reviewed smaller theatrical releases making their streaming debuts.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s 2026 holiday slate officially kicked off with A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (here’s our full rundown of every new Netflix Christmas movie coming this year), Mike Tyson returned to the stage with a new one-man show, and a whopping 17 Telugu movies landed on the service in one go.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Under Siege (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Historical Drama | Episodes: 8 | Language: Spanish

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Netflix’s biggest Colombian swing since One Hundred Years of Solitude arrived on Friday, and it’s no coincidence it landed on November 6th. That’s the anniversary of the 1985 siege of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá, when M-19 guerrillas seized the courthouse and the army’s retaking of the building left at least 94 people dead or missing, including Supreme Court justices.

Known as Palacio in its native Colombia, the eight-part series comes from Dynamo (the same company behind One Hundred Years of Solitude) with Natalia Santa serving as showrunner and Jayro Bustamante (La Llorona) among its directors. Natalia Reyes, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Robinson Díaz lead the cast. What sets it apart from the inevitable Narcos comparisons is that it doesn’t stop when the shooting does — a big chunk of the series follows the victims’ families over the next two decades as they fight for answers. For more, here’s our full preview of Under Siege.

Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Spy Thriller | Season: 2

Netflix had so much faith in Joe Barton’s spy thriller that it renewed it before season one had even premiered, and nearly two years on, Helen and Sam are finally back. Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire all return for a new season that, unlike the first, has ditched the Christmas setting.

The new season only dropped on Thursday, so it’s had just a few days to make its mark in the top 10s (it debuted at #12 on our weekly chart), but expect it to climb considerably next week. If you need a refresher on where we left off, our Black Doves season 2 guide has you covered.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass

Type: Movie

Genre: Comedy | Language: English

If you’ve been missing the days of gloriously dumb R-rated studio comedies, David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer, Role Models) has you covered. Co-written with his longtime collaborator Ken Marino, the film premiered at Sundance back in January before Sony Pictures Classics picked it up and gave it a theatrical run this summer.

Zoey Deutch plays Gail, a small-town Kansas hairdresser whose fiancé cashes in his “celebrity pass” with Jennifer Aniston. To even the score, Gail heads to Hollywood to track down her own pass, Jon Hamm, kicking off a Wizard of Oz-style odyssey through LA packed with celebrity cameos and, for some reason, a group of Italian assassins. Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ben Wang, John Slattery, and Marino round out the cast. It’s uneven, it’s crude, and it’s frequently very funny.

Carolina Caroline

Type: Movie

Genre: Romantic Crime Thriller | Language: English

Samara Weaving has quietly become one of the most reliable leads around, and this lovers-on-the-run thriller from Adam Carter Rehmeier (Dinner in America, Snack Shack) is a strong showcase for her. After premiering at TIFF in 2025, it got a limited theatrical release via Magnolia Pictures back in June, so plenty of people will be catching it for the first time here.

Weaving plays Caroline Daniels, who’s stuck caring for her father in a small town until a charming con man (Kyle Gallner, Strange Darling) gives her a way out. The pair hit the road across the American Southeast, leaving a trail of crimes behind them as they search for Caroline’s estranged mother. Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Gries co-star, and the film comes with a great country soundtrack featuring Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, and Loretta Lynn. Critics have praised Weaving and Gallner’s chemistry in particular.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Here’s everything added to Netflix in the United States between November 1st and November 8th. For more details on each title, head over to our What’s New on Netflix hub.

54 New Movies Added This Week

A Cinderella Christmas Ball (2024) – TV-G – English

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English A Most Violent Year (2015) – R – English

A Runaway Bride for Christmas (2025) – TV-PG – English

Attarintiki Daredi (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu

Carolina Caroline (2026) – TV-MA – English

Christmas Time Is Here (2021) – TV-G – English

Deck the Halls (2006) – PG – English

Deck the Hallways (2025) – TV-PG – English

Día de Muertos: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish

– TV-G – Spanish Diwali Diwali (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Dohchay (2015) – TV-MA – Telugu

Dongala Mutha (2011) – TV-PG – Telugu

Eega (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu

Fidaa (2017) – TV-PG – Telugu

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026) – TV-MA – English

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass (2026) – R – English

High End: The Watch Theft Ring (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Inside (2023) – R – English

Kauriburi: The Cursed Temple (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi

Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story (2026) – TV-14 – English

Kushi (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu

Mafia Mamma (2023) – R – English

Manmarziyaan (2018) – TV-14 – Hindi

Menorah in the Middle (2022) – TV-14 – English

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English My Best Friend (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese

– TV-14 – Portuguese Namo Venkatesa (2010) – TV-MA – Telugu

Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French One Year to Live, Buy a Man (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Overacting (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Paradise Hills (2019) – TV-14 – English

Passchendaele (2008) – R – English

Possible Love (2026) Netflix Original – R – Korean

– R – Korean Raanjhanaa (2013) – TV-14 – Hindi

Ramayya Vastavayya (2013) – TV-MA – Telugu

Ready (2008) – TV-PG – Telugu

Rockstar (2011) – TV-14 – Hindi

Rogue Warfare (2020) – R – English

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020) – R – English

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2020) – R – English

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016) – TV-PG – Telugu

Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu

Shirdi Sai (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu

Sindhooram (1997) – TV-MA – Telugu

Sundown (2022) – R – English

Support the Girls (2018) – R – English

Thammudu (1999) – TV-MA – Telugu

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009) – R – English

The Left Foot Club (2026) – TV-14 – Spanish

Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Yevadu (2014) – TV-MA – Telugu

Yogi (2007) – TV-MA – Telugu

Yuddham Sharanam (2017) – TV-MA – Telugu

19 New TV Series Added This Week

Anaesthesia (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Bass X Machina (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Happy’s Place (Season 2) – TV-PG – English

Holiday Magic Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content (Season 2 – Dance Videos) Netflix Original – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Masha and the Bear (Season 7) – TV-Y – Russian

Merry Little Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

North of North (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Oxytoxin (Season 1) – TV-MA – Thai

St. Denis Medical (Season 2) – TV-14 – English

Stokes Twins (Season 2) – TV-14 – English

Sunshine Through the Rain (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Chinese

Taken: Natalee Holloway (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English

The Neighborhood (Seasons 1-8) – TV-PG – English

Under Siege (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Will Trent (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Points are awarded based on each title’s daily top 10 position across the seven days from November 1st to November 8th, with data provided by FlixPatrol.

Licensed disaster movies are apparently the order of the week, as The Day After Tomorrow stormed straight in at #1 with 70 points — rather neatly, the same week Dennis Quaid’s new Netflix Christmas movie arrived. Collision Course continued its climb, jumping eight places to #2, while Lifetime’s Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story was the week’s biggest new release, debuting at #3.

On the flip side, last week’s champ Surviving Hurricane Otis collapsed from #1 to #13, and Gladiator II fell all the way from #2 to #18. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas had a modest opening at #7, but with the holidays fast approaching, we’d expect it to stick around. Christmas fare is already creeping in elsewhere, with A Sudden Case of Christmas, Love the Coopers, and Deck the Hallways all charting.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 The Day After Tomorrow 70 NEW 2 Collision Course 60 ▲ 8 (from #10) 3 Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story 47 NEW 4 The Croods 41 NEW 5 Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs 41 ▲ 2 (from #7) 6 Champions 34 ▼ 1 (from #5) 7 A Dog’s Perfect Christmas 27 NEW 8 A Sudden Case of Christmas 18 NEW 9 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 17 NEW 10 Animals 16 ▼ 7 (from #3) 11 Love the Coopers 12 NEW 12 The Mummy 10 NEW 13 Surviving Hurricane Otis 10 ▼ 12 (from #1) 14 Hubie Halloween 8 ▼ 3 (from #11) 15 Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story 8 NEW 16 The Good Lie 7 NEW 17 Halloween Ends 4 ▼ 1 (from #16) 18 Gladiator II 3 ▼ 16 (from #2) 19 My Best Friend 2 NEW 20 Twilight 2 ▼ 14 (from #6) 21 Barbie in the Nutcracker 1 NEW 22 KPop Demon Hunters 1 ▼ 9 (from #13) 23 Deck the Hallways 1 NEW

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

After debuting at #4 last week, The One About Matthew Perry took the top spot with 73 points, edging out Nobody Wants This by just four points. From held firm in third, and The Fall of El Mayo climbed three places to #4.

The highest new entry was Mistletoe Murders at #5, closely followed by Taken: Natalee Holloway at #6. Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell and Raw both kept rising, while Love Is Blind slid five places to #8. Black Doves debuted at #12 after only a few days of availability, and the full eight-season drop of The Neighborhood was enough to put it at #13. Further down, The Diplomat continued to fade, falling from #5 to #16.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 The One About Matthew Perry 73 ▲ 3 (from #4) 2 Nobody Wants This 69 ▼ 1 (from #1) 3 From 50 ▼ 1 (from #2) 4 The Fall of El Mayo 40 ▲ 3 (from #7) 5 Mistletoe Murders 36 NEW 6 Taken: Natalee Holloway 30 NEW 7 Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell 29 ▲ 3 (from #10) 8 Love Is Blind 28 ▼ 5 (from #3) 9 Raw 26 ▲ 2 (from #11) 10 A Couple of Lies 12 NEW 11 The Great British Baking Show 12 ▲ 4 (from #15) 12 Black Doves 9 NEW 13 The Neighborhood 7 NEW 14 Minimum Wage 7 ▼ 8 (from #6) 15 Below 6 ▼ 7 (from #8) 16 The Diplomat 3 ▼ 11 (from #5) 17 Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike 2 NEW 18 Dead-End Job 1 ▼ 1 (from #17)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.