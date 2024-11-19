K-Dramas Netflix News

‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Netflix K-Drama: 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is set to be released on Netflix in 2025.

Picture: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Ha Young 

Netflix’s adaptation of a popular webtoon, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, will be released sometime in 2025. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about it, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series and adaptation of the webtoon Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour. The series is directed by Lee Do Yoon (Confession) and written by So Hyun Kyung (Two Weeks) and Choi Tae Kang (Adamas).

When is the Netflix release date for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call?

Netflix has confirmed that The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will now be released sometime in 2025. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we expect to learn more soon.

We have a full preview of the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2025.

K-Drama 2025 Preview

 

What is the plot of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call?

The synopsis for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has been sourced from MyDramaList;

“Baek Kang Hyuk is a genius trauma surgeon who has performed surgeries in conflict zones worldwide. He is confident in his abilities and has a bulldozer-like personality when he thinks he is doing the right thing. He begins to work at a university hospital and leads the severe trauma team there. The severe trauma team is a double-edged sword for the university hospital. This is because as the severe trauma team saves more patients, the hospital goes further in the red financially.”

Who are the cast members of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call?

At the time of writing, only five leads have been confirmed.

Ju Ji Hoon will play Baek Kang Hyuk. . The actor will be most familiar to subscribers who streamed Netflix zombie horror Kingdom, where he played Crown Prince Lee Chang. 2024 is a hectic year for the actor, who returns after a three-year hiatus from television dramas.

The Trauma Code Netflix K Drama Everything We Know So Far Ju Ji Hoon

Picture: Ju Ji Hoon as Crown Prince Lee Chang – Netflix

Choo Young Woo will play Yang Jae Won. The actor will be making their Netflix debut in The Trauma Code. He is most well known for his roles in dramas such as School 2021 and Once Upon a Small Town.

The Trauma Code Netflix K Drama Everything We Know So Far Choo Young Woo

Picture: Choo Young Woo – KBS2

Yoon Gyung Ho will play Han Yoo Rim. The actor has had a handful of supporting and guest roles in popular Netflix Originals such as The Sound of Magic, Green Mothers’ Club, All of Us Are Dead, My Name, and Vincenzo.

The Trauma Code Netflix K Drama Everything We Know So Far Yoon Gyung Ho

Picture: Yoon Kyung Ho in All of Us Are Dead – Netflix

Ha Young will play Cheon Jang Mi. The actress has had a handful of minor roles, some of which have been on Netflix, such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Chocolate. She recently played Kim Jin Joo in Doona!

The Trauma Code Netflix K Drama Everything We Know So Far Shin Ha Young

Picture: Ha Young in Extraordinary Attorney Woo – AStory

Jeong Jae Kwang will play Park Kyung Won. The actor has starred in supporting roles in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Nevertheless. His role in The Trauma Code will be his first leading role.

The Trauma Code Netflix K Drama Everything We Know So Far Jeong Jae Kwang

Picture: Jeong Jae Kwang in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay – Netflix

When and where was The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call filmed?

Filming took place in South Korea between late May 2023 and late November 2023.

What is the episode count?

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will have eight episodes.

Are you looking forward to The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

