‘Tomb Raider’ Animated Series Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has an upcoming animated series set in the world of Tomb Raider, and we’ve learned that we’ll also be getting a season 2.

There’s still much to learn about Netflix’s forthcoming series, first announced in January 2021, set in the classic Square Enix video game franchise. We’ve had three major casting announcements thus far: Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, plus the additions of Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon.

We know the series will pick up after the video game reboot trilogy timeline-wise.

Article Continues Below...

No release date or window has been announced as of yet.

A renewal in animation isn’t quite the same as a renewal in live-action. It’s more than likely that these episodes will have been ordered ahead of time, but it’s good to have confirmation that we’ve got lots of Tomb Raider to look forward to on Netflix.

We’ve got more on the series, including what we can expect from the story in our main preview for Netflix’s Tomb Raider series adaptation that’s been described as an anime.

This is one of two major animation projects coming to Netflix via Legendary Entertainment, with the other being set in the Monsterverse. We’re, of course, referring to Skull Island, which drops on Netflix on June 22nd.

Ncuti Gatwa has also joined the cast for the second season. He is best known for his role on Netflix’s Sex Education as Eric Effiong. He’s been in the show since its inception in 2019 but will bow in the upcoming fourth season of the show.

Beyond Sex Education, the star is set to feature in some huge upcoming projects. Gatwa is set to be the new Doctor on the long-running BBC series Doctor Who. The actor will also feature as one of the “Ken’s” for the upcoming Greta Gerwig Barbie movie for Warner Bros.

According to the actor’s spotlight page, he’ll be voicing the role of Eshu. To our knowledge, this is a new character in the franchise, as nobody by the name of that has featured in prior games.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s upcoming Tomb Raider series? Let us know in the comments down below.