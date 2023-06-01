Summer is almost in full swing, and while there’s plenty to be excited about on Netflix, there’s also the sad truth that lots of your favorite movies and TV shows will be leaving the UK library in July 2023.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in July 2023.

One of the biggest titles leaving Netflix UK in July is the first season of the incredibly popular anime series My Hero Academia, as well as the first movie of the franchise Heroes Rising. There’s also a large heap of South Korean and Singaporean dramas leaving the UK library too.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2023:

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion (2013)

Against the Tide (1 Season)

Akira (1988)

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

Are You Human? (1 Season)

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2018)

Breakout (1 Season)

Chappelle’s Show (2 Seasons)

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

Descendants of the Sun (1 Season)

El Chema (1 Season)

Fight for My Way (1 Season)

Good Manager (1 Season)

The Holiday (4 Episodes)

My Golden Life (1 Season)

My Hero Academia (1 Season)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

Mystic Whispers (1 Season)

The Oath (1 Season)

Queen for Seven Days (1 Season)

Rabbids Invasion (1 Season)

Radio Romance (1 Season)

School 2017 (1 Season)

Spice Up (1 Season)

Teen Titans Go! (5 Seasons)

The Truth Seekers (1 Season)

The Ultimatum (1 Season)

Unriddle (2 Seasons)

World at Your Feet (1 Season)

Yes We Can! (1 Season)

Yours Faithfully (1 Season)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in July 2023? Let us know in the comments below!