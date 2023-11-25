‘The Umbrella Academy’ Prequel Releasing in June 2024

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy will have a big year in 2024 with the release of the final season on the global streaming service, and we’ve now learned a new prequel companion novel is set to drop in June.

Although the early years of the heroes in The Umbrella Academy have been explored throughout three seasons released so far, this new young adult novel aims to provide a deeper insight into their younger years, especially following Five’s disappearance, in its 336 pages.

Here’s the official synopsis for the book set for release on June 18th, courtesy of Abrams Books:

“The Umbrella Academy has always been extraordinary—ready to leap to superpowered action at a moment’s notice. But now that Five has disappeared and their fame has crested, sometimes the only thing Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Ben, and Viktor want is to be normal. . . which is much easier said than done, when you’re raised by someone like Hargreeves. For their exacting and tyrannical father figure, nothing is ever enough; which is why, during a dinnertime debriefing on their latest mission, Ben snaps, prompting Klaus to suggest that they all need a change of scenery—just one night of partying like a bunch of average teens. In fact, Klaus knows just the place; there’s a frat house in a neighboring college town that throws weekend blowouts. What could go wrong? They soon realize sneaking out of Hargreeves’s house—er, fortress—is the least of their concerns. When the six teens pledge not to use their powers under any circumstances, they fail to factor in the sheer force of teen drama. Faced with weird earthquakes, weirder partygoers, and a possible new foe, the Umbrella Academy must choose between the night they always dreamed of and an unexpected mission that may save the world and—finally—secure Hargreeves’s approval.”

Alyssa Sheinmel is the author behind the novel, and this isn’t the first novel she’s worked on that serves as a companion to a Netflix Original series. In 2021, Sheinmel was behind the Outer Banks companion called Outer Banks: Lights Out.

Elsewhere, the New York Times best-selling author is known for A Danger to Herself and Others, Second Star, The Castle School, and The Beautiful Between.

Here’s the cover art for the new novel:

This isn’t the only The Umbrella Academy companion novel releasing in 2024, either. Due out in February 2024 is The Umbrella Academy: The Commission Handbook, which sports the tagline “A Complete Commission Guide To Temporal Anomalies.”



Per the synopsis, here’s what you can expect:

“Designed to look and feel like an in-universe object, readers will learn about the hazards of time travel, including the symptoms of paradox psychosis; gain insight into the roles of analyst, special operations, and infinite switchboard operator; and read in-depth dossiers on the members of the Umbrella and Sparrow Academies.”

Props to tua_updates on X for first spotting the upcoming books.

The Umbrella Academy returns in 2024 with its fourth and final season, although a spin-off series based on the Sparrow Academy is still up in the air.

Will you be picking up The Umbrella Academy: Young Blood? Let us know down below.