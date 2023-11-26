What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 27 to December 3, 2023

With Thanksgiving out of the way and Black Friday also thankfully behind us, what new titles do you have to look forward to on Netflix over the next seven days? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here’s everything currently scheduled to drop between November 27th and December 3rd.

Also, don’t forget to use the last few remaining days of November to check out the dozens of movies set to leave the service on the first of the month. If you want to see our picks on what to watch, check out these 12 movies to watch before they depart.

Much of the new releases planned for this week are scheduled for Friday which is the first of the month. For the full list of what’s coming to Netflix throughout December 2023, click here.

Most Anticipated New Titles on Netflix This Week

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s only been a few months since our last adventure in Virgin River, but we’re headed back this week with two festival specials.

Of course, the big question that most fans will be desperate to learn throughout the two new episodes will be who Mel’s father is. In case you missed it, we speculated and asked the experts about who they thought it might be.

Obliterated (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

We’re feeling a little bit sorry for Obliterated. It’s hard enough for a new IP to launch on Netflix, but when it’s swamped like this, it’s going to be hard for the new action series from the creators of Cobra Kai.

Set in Las Vegas, the eight episodes will see you following an elite special forces team facing off against a threat that could see the destruction of Sin City.

From everything we’ve seen of the series thus far, it will be a raunchy affair, and we’re looking forward to how critics and audiences receive it.

May December (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Speaking of buried, May December lands on Netflix US and Canada exclusively on Friday alongside dozens of licensed movies from Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros.

Picked up from the festival circuit earlier this year, the drama features Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, with Todd Haynes behind the camera directing.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 28th

Comedy Royale (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love Like a K-Drama (Season 1) Netflix Original

Onmyōji (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

Verified Stand-up (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 29th

American Symphony (2023) Netflix Original

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (Season 1) Netflix Original

Deive Leonardo: The Answer (2023)

Primal (2019)

The Silencing (2020)

Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Hard Days (2023) Netflix Original

Obliterated (Season 1) Netflix Original

Family Switch (2023) Netflix Original

School Spirits (Season 1)

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023) Netflix Original

The Big Ugly (2020)

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Basketball Wives (Seasons 3-4)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Big Brother (Season 6 and Season 17).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020)

Black Swan (2010)

Blockers (2018)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Burlesque (2010)

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 1)

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Fisk (Season 2)

Gajen Nad Professional Mixed Breed (2023)

Good Boys (2019)

Holey Moley (Multiple Seasons)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Justice League (2017)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Lucy (2014)

Man of Steel (2013)

May December (2023) Netflix Original

One Piece (Season 19)

Radical Wolfe (2023)

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (Season 1)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

She’s All That (1999)

She’s The Man (2006)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Sweet Home (Season 2) Netflix Original

Taken (2008)

Taken 2 (2012)

The Batman (2022)

The Commuter (2018)

The Meg (2018)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Who We Become (2023) ARRAY Releasing

Women on the Edge (2023) Netflix Original

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020)

Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Welcome to Samdal-ri (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Tale of the Nine Tailed (Season 1)

The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023)

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.