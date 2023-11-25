Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week: November 25-26, 2023

We’re a little over a week from the start of December when we will see even more great new movies and TV shows added to the library. This week still has plenty on offer with some great new titles to enjoy, in particular, Leo, Netflix’s latest animated movie starring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr.

If you’ve missed any of the new titles that have dropped over the past seven days, you can check out our new on Netflix hub for the full list or read our roundup published on Thanksgiving.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix US this week:

Featured Videos

Leo (2023) N

Director: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachenheim

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider

For several years, Adam Sandler has been one of Netflix’s most prominent content creators. Surprisingly, Leo is the first animated title starring the beloved comedian, which also stars Bill Burr, who recently saw some success with his own Netflix comedy, Old Dads.

Leo, a 74-year-old lizard, has spent all of his life confined to the terrarium of a Florida classroom. Upon learning he only has a year left to live, Leo decides to hatch a plan to escape and experience life on the outside for the first time.

You can read our full review for Leo here.

A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Christian Fandango Sundgren, Björn Bengtsson, Melisa Ferhatovic, Lo Kauppi, Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors

The Swedish crime drama could be a dark horse hit for Netflix. It’s arguably the most excited we’ve been about a Swedish original since Young Royals and Barracuda Queens.

The synopsis for A Nearly Normal Family has been sourced from Netflix:

“The Sandell family is a normal family consisting of the priest Adam, the lawyer Ulrika and their 19-year-old daughter Stella. They live a seemingly perfect life in a polished residential suburb outside of Lund. One day, everything changes when Stella ends up in custody, accused of murder. Her devastated parents don’t know what to do. What has happened? They want to help Stella at any cost, but do they really know their daughter? Or each other?”

Last Call for Istanbul (2023) N

Director: Gonenc Uyanik

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Kivanç Tatlitug, Beren Saat, Annie McCain Engman, Zihan Zhao, Joy Donze

Turkish Originals continue to grow in popularity, and arguably, the most anticipated Turkish film we’ve seen on Netflix for some time is Last Call for Istanbul. The film stars Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat, two of the most recognizable Turkish actors on the platform, thanks to the pair starring in multiple originals,

After another passenger accidentally takes her luggage, Serin crosses paths with Mehmet. What starts as a search for missing luggage at JFK International Airport soon twists into a tale all about love, second chances, and loyalty.

My Demon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16 (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji

The ever-popular Song Kang returns to Netflix for another brand-new K-drama series. Subscribers will be getting a double dose of the actor thanks to the upcoming release of the second season of Sweet Home.

The synopsis for My Demon has been sourced from Netflix;

“A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities and heart.”

Young Sheldon (5 Seasons)

Episodes: 105

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord

You either love The Big Bang Theory or hate it, but no one should be surprised that a spin-off series was produced off the back of the sitcom’s success. What surprised many is that Young Sheldon has surpassed six seasons, with a seventh on the way. For Netflix subscribers, the first five seasons are now available to stream for the first time.

Before there was Leonard and Penny and Pasadena, California, boy genius Sheldon Cooper was busy growing up in Texas, where his intellect and peculiar habits were hard at work, annoying his family.

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (2023) N

Director: Fernando Frias

Genre: Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Anna Castillo, Bruna Cusí, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Natalia Solián, Juan Minujín

The House of Flowers actor Julián de la Mora takes on the role of Juan Pablo Villalobos in Netflix’s latest Mexican thriller.

“Juan Pablo Villalobos travels with his girlfriend Valentina to study a PhD in Literature in Barcelona. But before he leaves Mexico, he gets involved in a criminal network, which inspires him to write the novel of his dreams, while his life takes absurd and sinister turns.”

Minari (2020)

Director: Lee Isaac Chang

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Steven Yuen, Will Patton, Scott Haze, Alan Kim, Tina Parker

Steven Yuen, a beloved actor from The Walking Dead, was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance. However, his on-screen mother-in-law, Yoon Yuh-Jung, earned a deserved Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Minari joins one of many great A24 movies to have joined the streaming service recently.

Jacob Yi relocates his Korean-American family from California to rural Arkansas to taste the American dream. His vision is to grow Korean fruits and vegetables on his new 50-acre farm, which is easier said than done.

Squid Game: The Challange (Season 1) N

Episodes: 5

Genre: Game Show, Reality | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Since Squid Game became a global phenomenon, the series has been emulated in many ways, from content creators on YouTube to Roblox. It only took two years, but Netflix has finally released its own Squid Game competition, pitting 456 contestants worldwide as they compete for the $4.56 cash grand prize.

The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984 (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller | Runtime: 238 Minutes

Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Philip Rosch

The plot of The Railway Men is centered around the “unsung” heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, when a deadly cloud of toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands of innocent people.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!