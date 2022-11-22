‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Eyes February 2023 Filming Start

The Umbrella Academy received its fourth and final season order following season 3 dropping in the summer and now we’ve heard that production is looking to gear up in early 2023.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy featured for 5 weeks in the Netflix top 10s this summer following the third season’s release on June 22nd, picking up 301.85 million hours watched between June 19th and July 24th, 2022.

On August 25th, Netflix confirmed we’d be heading back out with the Hargreeves for a final season.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are confirmed to return for the fourth season.

Since that initial announcement, the only news we’ve heard out of The Umbrella Academy came at Netflix Tudum, where a blooper reel was released:

ProductionWeekly currently reports that The Umbrella Academy season 4 is set to begin filming in February 2023 under the codename Kodiak.

Another production resource states that the series is due to film between Q1 2023 and Q3 2023, which could mean the series doesn’t wrap until September 2023 at the latest.

Season 4 will continue filming in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where all prior seasons have been filmed.

What does all this mean for a release date?

Given how post-production-heavy a show like The Umbrella Academy is, these production timelines, it makes a 2023 release increasingly look unattainable, meaning that we’re currently estimating the show will not be returning for its final season until early 2024.

As you may have heard, the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy has two other major projects in the works for Netflix.

Steve Blackman, who has an overall deal at Netflix, is currently working on Horizon Zero Dawn, serving as executive producer, and a new series called Orbital, described as a thriller set on the International Space Station. We’ll keep you updated on both projects as and when we get them.

Are you looking forward to the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.