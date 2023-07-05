‘The Vampire Diaries’ Set to Return to Netflix In Select Regions

Netflix is licensing another hit series from Warner Bros. Television, with every season (all 171 episodes) set to return to Netflix in select regions following its removal over the past few years. Here’s what we know about the return of The Vampire Diaries.

Running from 2009 through 2017, The Vampire Diaries was the incredibly popular YA supernatural horror series following Elena Gilbert, who falls in love with a vampire who happens to be 162 years old. The show spawned multiple spinoffs, including The Originals and Legacies.

For the most part, The Vampire Diaries has been removed from Netflix in most countries worldwide over the past few years as the license for the show expired. The key exceptions being Australia and India, where the show still streams in full.

The news of the show returning to Netflix comes alongside Gossip Girl getting relicensed to Netflix in international territories. It also comes alongside HBO titles being picked up in the United States and internationally. Could more titles be coming back or for the first time? Given the current direction of Warner Bros. Discovery, it would appear likely.

When will The Vampire Diaries be back on Netflix?

Netflix UK was the first to reveal that The Vampire Diaries would return on Netflix from July 6th following its removal from the platform in December 2022.

Netflix South Africa also confirmed they’ll be in receipt of The Vampire Diaries again from July 6th.

We’ll update this list when more regions have confirmed that they’ll be getting The Vampire Diaries, or we’ll update once we have the full region list tomorrow.

Will The Vampire Diaries be streaming again on Netflix in the US?

One country that may be a key holdout regarding the re-addition of The Vampire Diaries could be Netflix in the US.

Netflix there used to carry the show under its old arrangement with The CW but lost the title in September 2022. Since then, the show has been streaming on both Max (previously HBO Max) and Peacock Premium.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Vampire Diaries again on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.