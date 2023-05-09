Netflix Sets ‘Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food’ Documentary for 2023 Release

Netflix has a massive collection of documentaries going after big business and joining that slate of titles later in 2023 will be Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, which looks into some of the findings detailed in the 2011 book Poisoned: The True Story of the Deadly E. Coli Outbreak That Changed the Way Americans Eat.

Here’s what you can expect from the documentary based on the book POISONED by Jeff Benedict (which has an updated cover to reflect the Netflix adaptation):

“A shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators, POISONED exposes how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens like e. Coli and salmonella.”

Netflix was first announced to be attached to develop the documentary on the 2011 book back in November 2022.

On the rerelease of the book and the new film, Benedict said: “Turning this story into a film has been a writer’s dream. Grateful to Bill and Julie Marler for trusting me with their odyssey (I didn’t expect to find a love story when I set out to write about a food borne illness outbreak),” adding, “Lucky to have worked with Ross Dinerstein and his great filmmaking team at Campfire Studios.”

The documentary comes from director Stephanie Soechtig, who has taken on the food industry with multiple documentaries, including Tapped and GMO OMG, and other subjects with titles like Under the Gun and Fed Up.

For Netflix, Soechtig was behind Knock Down the House, the documentary of Bronx-born U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez which dropped in May 2019.

Jeff Benedict serves as executive producer on the project alongside Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard with Ross M. Dinerstein and Kristin Lazure as producers.

Rod Hassler serves as cinematographer on the project, and Justin Melland is the composer.

When will Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food be on Netflix?

No exact release date has been announced for Netflix just yet, although Netflix has included the documentary in their 2023 slate planning document.

The doc will first premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival with multiple screenings taking place between June 9th and June 17th first premiering at the SVA Theatre on June 9th.

Two other documentaries from Netflix will also make their premieres at Tribeca alongside Take Care of Maya (due to release on Netflix in June) and Saint of Second Chances, starring Charlie Day and Jeff Daniels.