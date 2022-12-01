‘The Vampire Diaries’ Leaving Netflix UK in December 2022

The Vampire Diaries will be departing Netflix in another major market, with the United Kingdom currently set to lose all eight seasons on New Year’s Eve (December 31st, 2022).

Running for 171 episodes, The Vampire Diaries is the long-running and popular supernatural teen series that ran on The CW between 2009 and 2017.

Throughout eight seasons, you got to see the feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of captivating teenager Elena.

Netflix UK has been streaming the show in some form since as early as 2013 but now its time on the service will end.

Listed on the page is a “Last Day to Watch” notification that states beyond December 30th, the series will no longer be available.

Of course, we should note this isn’t the first time we have had a scare regarding losing The Vampire Diaries in the United Kingdom. It was last due to be removed from Netflix UK back in November 2020, although it was eventually renewed.

In the United Kingdom, The Vampire Diaries lasted longer on the service than The Originals, which departed Netflix in September 2021.

This removal date came months after Netflix US lost the show in September 2022.

Will The Vampire Diaries leave Netflix in the remaining regions?

Yes is the answer here but the main differences are for when. Once The Vampire Diaries departs Netflix UK, it’ll only remain in four regions, according to Unogs.

Our intel tells us that most regions will lose The Vampire Diaries over the next year or so.

Netflix India is one of the biggest regions to continue showing The Vampire Diaries, and it’s set to remain on Netflix until December 31st, 2023.

That date also applies to Netflix in Australia.

Those in Italy and Switzerland will hang onto The Vampire Diaries for a few more months, with it scheduled to depart in April 2023.

Will you miss The Vampire Diaries when it leaves Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments down below.