‘Gossip Girl’ Returning to Netflix in Select Countries in July 2023

After two years after leaving Netflix globally, it’s been announced that Gossip Girl will be returning to Netflix again in July 2023.

The series in question is the original 2006 series which ran for six seasons across 121 episodes. Featuring the talents of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick the show followed students at an exclusive New York City boarding school.

Netflix was the streaming home globally until January 1st, 2021, when it was pulled from the service. Now two and a half years later, the show looks to be returning.

While the show has been removed from Netflix in all regions, there has been one sole holdout: Netflix Japan, according to Unogs. They list that all six seasons have been streaming in Japan since 2018.

Of course, Gossip Girl had been one of the major shows to bolster the HBO Max (now just Max) lineup and even saw a rebooted series (canceled after two seasons) from 2021 that remains a Max exclusive. There have been rumors of another reboot/reunion in recent months.

Gossip Girl will return to Netflix on July 6th

What regions of Netflix are getting Gossip Girl? So far, we’ve had confirmation of a couple.

Netflix UK was notably one of the first to announce the show would be returning, with all six seasons arriving on Thursday, July 6th.

Heard a rumour that S1-6 of Gossip Girl return to Netflix on 6 July… xoxo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 30, 2023

Other regions that have been confirmed to be getting Gossip Girl back

Netflix in South Africa replied to someone asking if the re-addition applies there and responded with a GIF that translates to “I Wish”.

Unfortunately, only announcements have been made via social media about the show’s return thus far, meaning we can’t track down every region set to get the show back.

It’s unclear whether Netflix in the United States is set to receive the show in July 2023. It’s not currently part of the monthly lineup, but it’s worth noting the show was licensed out to The Roku Channel, so it’s still possible to arrive. Watch this space.

The show’s return comes at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery has turned back to licensing its many shows to combat the slowing of its streaming service and tackle its growing debt.

In recent months we’ve seen many distributors previously pulling their catalogs away from Netflix and turning on the licensing taps again. In the United States, that’s meant seeing some top Cartoon Network shows return, plus big titles like S.W.A.T. and Suits licensed for the first time. In recent weeks, reports about select HBO content coming to Netflix have surfaced.

That’s all we have for now, but we’ll keep you posted on all the regions set to receive Gossip Girl again as soon as we have it.

Do you want Gossip Girl back on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments down below.