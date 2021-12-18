‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The second season of The Witcher just dropped on Netflix, and while many millions of subscribers around the world are busy binging the series, we’re busy reporting that The Witcher has already been renewed for a third season. Production has already begun on the third season, and we expect filming to begin soon. Below is everything we know so far about The Witcher season 3 on Netflix.

After a two-year wait for the return of The Witcher, the patience of subscribers has been greatly rewarded by an excellent second season, which itself was an excellent improvement upon the first.

But as things heat up on the continent we can’t wait to see where The Witcher season 3 will take Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengeburg, and Princess Cirila of Cintra next.

The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 18/12/2021)

Even before the release of the second season of The Witcher Netflix announced ahead of time that the series was renewed for a third season.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise considering The Witcher is one of the biggest shows in Netflix’s lineup of original programming. Not to mention Netflix has already begun expanding upon the world of The Witcher with the release of the animated movie Nightmare of the Wolf, and the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

What to expect from The Witcher season 3?

The Brotherhood Hunts Ciri

Princess Cirila of Cintra, or Ciri, has become the center of attention from nearly every major faction on the continent since it was revealed that she is alive and well.

Despite initially making friends, and becoming a student with the sorceress Triss Merigold, upon learning of Ciri’s latent power, and how she may be destined to destroy the world, Triss reported her findings to Tissaia.

Not only is the Brotherhood of Sorcerers threatened by Ciri, but her being alive poses a threat to some of the realms of the Northern Kingdoms. Ciri is the heir to Cintra, and whoever is in control of her has the opportunity to claim the country for themselves. If Dijkstra was to successfully marry her off to King Vizimir, it would expand Redanian territory, making it the most powerful of the Northern Kingdoms.

Between being a potential doomsday device, and a threat to the existence of the Northern Kingdoms, the rulers of the Northern Kingdoms, and the Brotherhood of Sorcerers have decided that its best she is killed.

The Return of Ciri’s Father

While the plot twist that Ciri’s father is still alive isn’t a big reveal to The Witcher book and video game fans, for the casual audience it now makes sense why Nilfgaard has been hunting the young princess.

Emperor Emhyr var Emreis is Ciri’s long-lost father and had previously tasked Fringilla and Cahir to conquer Cintra in order to capture Ciri and be reunited with his daughter. However, due to their failures and their own lust for power Emperor Emhyr has taken it upon himself to ride north and take control of the situation for himself.

Ciri’s role in the future of the continent continues to grow, because not only is she the heir to the throne of one of the most powerful of the Northern Kingdoms, she is also the heir of Nilfgaard, making her the future Empress.

Ciri the savior of the Elves?

Ciri is the descendant of the powerful elf mage Lara Dorren, but despite not being fully elven herself, Ciri is of elder blood, which puts her on par with all of the elves that still exist.

Francesca, the current ruler of the elves believes that Ciri is the person that the elven healer Ithline prophesied, which would make Ciri the potential savior of the Elves.

How Ciri could save them remains to be seen, as we don’t know if the prophecy means Ciri would become their ruler, a warrior or a weapon to be used against humanity.

What will Ciri decide?

While Ciri has accepted Geralt, the Witchers of Kaer Morhen, and Yennefer as her new family, this is without the knowledge that her father is alive. However, this is also without the knowledge that her father is the ruler responsible for the death of her family, and the destruction of her country.

Ciri will definitely have conflicted emotions regarding the return of her father, and while she would definitely want to form a bond with him it may be impossible for her to forgive him and the role he has played in the war between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms. Not to mention that despite being alive, he has been absent her entire life, and never made it known to his own daughter that he was okay.

Whatever Ciri decides will ultimately shape the future of the continent, and the entire world forever.

What is the production status of The Witcher season 3?

Official Production Status: Scripting/Pre Production (Last Updated: 18/12/2021)

Thanks to our friends at Redanian Intelligence, we know exactly where were are up to with the production of the third season of The Witcher.

As of December 3rd, 2021, the showrunner of the series Lauren Hissrich revealed that it was their last week in the writer’s room, and they are close to finishing the scripting phase.

This is our last week [December 3] in the writers’ room. We’re almost done with the scripting phase, and it’s amazing. The creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season.

It sounds like we’re only several weeks away before filming begins on the third season.

Which book will the third season cover?

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed that the third season will cover the second novel in The Witcher books, The Time of Contempt.

Are you looking forward to the release of the third season of The Witcher on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!