Fifth and Final Season of ‘The Witcher’ Confirmed by Netflix as Season 4 Begins Production

With the fourth season officially in production, Netflix has confirmed ahead of time that The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

It’s been eleven months since the third season of The Witcher landed on Netflix, and finally, the fourth season has officially been confirmed to be in production.

On various platforms, Netflix has confirmed through its social media accounts that the fourth season is officially in production.

The Witcher S4 is officially in production! ALSO…S5 is confirmed, a final season which will bring this epic series to a fitting conclusion. pic.twitter.com/PKvjFFjZcx — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 18, 2024

Filming will take several months and will end sometime in Q4 of 2024.

Creator and Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had the following to say about the start of production;

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate Season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

Netflix has also provided a logline for the fourth season;

“After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

The season 4 production announcement confirmed that Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fifth and final season.

The fourth and fifth seasons of The Witcher will cover the events of the remaining three novels, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

Why has Netflix chosen to end The Witcher after five seasons?

Since the moment The Witcher landed on Netflix, it’s become increasingly under fire for making changes to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy story.

With each new episode, it became increasingly apparent that the television series’ creators’ vision differed significantly from that of book fans, including former lead actor Henry Cavill.

Having verbally agreed to sign on as Geralt of Rivia for as long as needed, it shocked everyone when Henry Cavill announced he would be walking away from the role after three seasons.

We had heard rumblings long before the announcement that Cavill was unhappy with the series’ direction. It was soon announced that Liam Hemsworth would take over the role.

In the wake of Cavill’s departure, Netflix faced significant backlash, even more so when what seemed like a smear campaign against the actor began. So, between losing faith from its audience and the backlash of Cavill leaving the series, it only makes sense for the streaming service to try and end the show as quickly as possible.

