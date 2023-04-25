‘The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

We’ll be getting a third batch of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib on Netflix, with the streamer confirming that more episodes are due for release in 2023.

Back in the Crib is the second major series in The Boss Baby franchise to head to Netflix following The Boss Baby: Back in Business which ran between 2018 and 2021. We also saw a Christmas bonus episode drop in 2022 and an interactive special drop in September 2020.

Season 1 of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib debuted globally on May 19th, 2023, with a second batch of episodes arriving just recently on April 14th, 2023.

While the first season of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib managed to enter the Netflix global top 10s for three weeks picking up 46.94 million hours watched globally, the second season notably was absent from any top 10s.

JP Karliak, Max Mittelman, Mary Faber, Krizia Bajos, Ariana Greenblatt, Alex Cazares, and Nicole Byer lend their voices to the series, with Brandon Sawyer serving as executive producer and Matt Engstrom serving as supervising producer.

Of course, while we have confirmation of a third batch of episodes, what tends to be the case with animation and, particularly, DreamWorks TV shows, is that Netflix orders big batches of episodes up front.

As we’ve also been covering in recent months, DreamWorks Animation series won’t stay on Netflix forever. In just the last two months, we’ve seen the departure of Turbo Fast and The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show. Based on our estimations, Veggie Tales In The City and The Adventures of Puss in Boots will follow later this year.

Other active DreamWorks TV shows on Netflix include Gabby’s Dollhouse, Go, Dog. Go! (also confirmed for season 4 in 2023), and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (returning for season 2 in 2023). They also have two new series set to debut this year: Not Quite Narwhal and Dew Drop Diaries.