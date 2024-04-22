Netflix Previews Animation Lineup for Annecy Festival 2024

Netflix has set its animated movie and series lineup for the forthcoming Annecy Festival in mid-June 2024.

Last year at Annecy, Netflix had a big showing at the festival, debuting new clips, images, and information about its forthcoming slate of titles, which have now all been released. Among the titles last year included Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Nimona, Orion and the Dark, and The Monkey King.

The main presentation from Netflix will take place on Wednesday, June 12th, and will feature the majority of the major announcements from the festival. There’ll also be the world premiere of Ultraman: Rising just a few days before its global Netflix rollout plus making of sessions for several projects.

So, what’s being showcased this year? Here’s the complete list of titles and the sessions that will be showcased, in addition to the released titles Blue Eye Samurai and Pokemon Concierge, which are being submitted for official competition.

Netflix Full Lineup for Annecy Festival 2024

Note: Listed in alphabetical order.

Arcane (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: November 2024

Details: The next season of the highly anticipated second season of the League of Legends animated series will see the return of voices, including Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung.

Annecy Details: Not expected at the main presentation but will have a Making Of session on June 12th with showrunner Christian Linke, scriptwriter Amanda Overton, senior concept artist Arnaud Baudry, director Bart Maunoury, and producer Christine Ponzevera.

Big Mouth (Season 8)

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Details: The final season of Netflix’s long-running animated adult sitcom series.

Annecy Details: Making-of session on June 13th with Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Spellbound

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Details: The first major animated feature film from Skydance Animation following its switch from Apple to Netflix. Directed by Vicky Jenson, it is about the young daughter of a ruler who must go on an adventure to save her family after her parents have been transformed into monsters.

Annecy Details: To be featured at the Next on Netflix presentation, where we get a new first look.

That Christmas

Coming to Netflix: 2024 (Expected November/December)

Details: A new family Christmas movie from Netflix from director Simon Otto based on the books by Richard Curtis. The voice cast will include Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, and Jodie Whittaker.

Annecy Details: A work-in-progress session will feature Richard Curtis, Simon Otto, Nicole Hearon, and Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn will take place on June 11th

The Twits

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Details: Movie adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl story from director Phil Johnston and co-directors Katie Shanahan and Todd Demong.

Annecy Details: To be featured at the Next on Netflix presentation, where we get a new first look.

Twilight of the Gods

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Details: Zack Snyder is behind this new animated series inspired by Norse mythology, which features a voice cast that includes Kristofer Hivju, Lauren Cohan, and Jessica Henwick.

Annecy Details: Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, along with Xilam animation director Slimane Aniss, will debut new clips from the animated series at the Next on Netflix Animation presentation.

Ultraman: Rising

Coming to Netflix: June 14th, 2024

Details: New feature film based on the iconic Japanese franchise Ultraman. Tokyo is under siege and it’s down to a baseball star to suit up and go up against first-breathing baby kaiju.

Annecy Details: To have its world premiere on June 12th, plus have a making of session on June 13th with Shannon Tindle, John Aoshima, Sunmin Inn, Hayden Jones, and Scot Stafford.

Untitled Wallace & Gromit Film

Coming to Netflix: TBD (Co-distribution with the BBC in the United Kingdom)

Details: The first major Wallace & Gromit feature film since 2005, Nick Park (the original creator) and Merlin Crossingham are directing a new film where Wallace invents a new smart gnome that develops a mind of its own.

Annecy Details: The new film will be shown at the main presentation, and there will be a Wallace & Gromit Exhibition “featuring some of the puppets from Aardman’s new film, which will take center stage and celebrate these beloved stop-motion characters.”

Following the in-person presentation, you can expect a roundup from us covering everything covered. With any luck, we should be in attendance at the Annecy Festival and will have full coverage across What’s on Netflix should we attend!

More details about the Annecy Festival can be found on the official website.

What are you looking forward to hearing more about from Annecy from Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.