Netflix ‘Geeked Week’: Day 4 Roundup; Masters of the Universe, Godzilla, Resident Evil and More

We are currently on the fourth day of the Netflix Geeked event. After a disappointing third day, Netflix decided to treat us with a ton of exciting animation news! We’ve gotten new info on a bunch of amazing upcoming animated Netflix Originals, such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Godzilla: Singular Point, Transformers: War for Cybertron, and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Topics:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway

Shaman King

EDENS ZERO

The Loud House Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

Exception

Make My Day

Twilight of the Gods

Bright: Samurai Soul

Godzilla: Singular Point

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Exclusive Teaser

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an upcoming adult animated superhero fantasy streaming television series developed by Kevin Smith and produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios. A sequel to the 1983–1985 Filmation series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is set after the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor and also tells the tale of Teela, a former captain of the guard of Castle Grayskull who, after the destruction of Eternia, seeks out the missing Sword of Power to prevent the end of the universe. The series is set to be released in two parts, with part one expected to debut on Netflix on July 23, 2021.

At Geeked, Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith introduced an exclusive teaser for the upcoming sequel to the 1980s cult classic series:

The Loud House Movie Exclusive Teaser & Release Date Announcement

The Loud House is an animated television series created by Chris Savino for Nickelodeon. The series revolves around the chaotic everyday life of a boy named Lincoln Loud, who is the middle child and only son in a large family of 11 children. The series is based on Savino’s own childhood growing up in a large family, and its animation is largely influenced by newspaper comic strips. On March 28, 2017, Paramount Pictures’ president Marc Evans announced a film based on the series originally set for release on February 7, 2020 in cinemas. However, on February 5, 2019, it was announced that the film would instead be produced for release on Netflix. The film focuses on the Loud family traveling to Scotland, where they discover that they are part of Scottish royalty. In April 2021, it was revealed that the film will be released in summer 2021.

At today’s Geeked event, it was revealed that the film is set to be released on Netflix on August 20, 2021. A new teaser has also been released, which you can view below:

Things are about to get a little LOUDer here… here's a sneak peek at The Loud House Movie, on Netflix August 20th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sjO0tEfaI7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Twilight of the Gods Cast Reveal

Twilight of the Gods is a Norse Folklore-inspired animated series developed by Army of the Dead’s Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva. Snyder wrote and produced the series, with Olivia directing, writing and executive producing. The series is set to feature popular Norse gods such as Thor and other ancient figures such as Leif and Egill.

While details on Twilight of the Gods are still scarce, we now finally know who the main cast consists of! The main cast is listed in the image below, which was officially released by Netflix during Geeked:

New Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway is a series of novels created and written by Yoshiyuki Tomino. The story revolves around Hathaway Noa, who now goes by the name Mufti Nabiyy Erin, as he starts a terrorist group to stop the abuses of the Earth Federation. A 3-part film adaptation by Sunrise was first teased back in April 2018 upon the unveiling of Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative. The film was later formally announced during the Gundam 40th Anniversary press conference in November of the same year.

The first film was originally scheduled to release on July 23, 2020, but it has been delayed several times since. Netflix obtained streaming rights for the first film, which is scheduled for a release on July 1, 2021 in select territories. The films are directed by Shūkō Murase, with Yasuyuki Mutou writing scripts.

A new exclusive trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway, a new iteration of the legendary mecha series that started it all, has been released. You can view it below:

New Shaman King Trailer

Shaman King is a new anime based on the lauded Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei. The plot of Shaman King revolves around Yoh Asakura, a shaman, a medium between the worlds of the living and the dead.

Yoh seeks to become the Shaman King, the one who is able to contact the Great Spirit, and will gain the ability to reshape the world in any way they wish, and for this purpose, he must win the Shaman Fight, a battle held once every 500 years between competing shamans. Anna Kyoyama, Yoh’s fiancée, soon enters the scene and prescribes a brutal training regimen to prepare him for the tournament. Thus begins the plot that will lead Yoh on a journey that will lead him to befriend Ryu, Tao Ren, Horohoro, Faust VIII, Lyserg Diethel, and Joco McDonnell.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Shaman King on Twitter, which you can view below!

Who will succeed and gain the power to alter the world? Shaman King debuts on Netflix August 9th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dC8hy1NtZE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Edens Zero Trailer Released

Edens Zero is a Japanese science fiction manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. The story follows a boy named Shiki Granbell who embarks on a voyage aboard the titular starship across different planets in search of a cosmic goddess known as “Mother”. On June 12, 2020, Mashima announced on Twitter that the manga would be adapted into an anime television series.

At the Tokyo Game Show livestream on September 26, 2020, it was revealed that the anime would be produced by J.C.Staff and directed by Yūshi Suzuki, with Shinji Ishihara serving as chief director and Mitsutaka Hirota overseeing scripts. The series premiered on Nippon TV and other channels on April 11, 2021. Netflix acquired streaming rights to the series, which is scheduled for a global release on August 26, 2021.

A Netflix trailer for Edens Zero has finally been released. You can view it below:

New Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Images

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy is a toyline and transmedia franchise that is part of the Transformers brand by Hasbro announced in February 2018. Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: Check out this exclusive first look from the third and final chapter in the War for Cybertron trilogy. The synopsis for the third and last part of the trilogy, Kingdom, reads as follows: Worlds collide when the Maximals and Predacons join the fight, coming together with the Autobots and Megatron in an epic battle that will alter their destiny forever.

Netflix has released two promotional banners for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, which you can view below.

Exception First Look Released

While we do not know much about Exception, what we do know is that it is an upcoming anime series and will be written by Hirotaka Adachi, with the character and monster designs being done by Yoshitaka Amano. The series is also described as an existentially terrifying space horror anime series.

A first look at the upcoming horror series has been released!

New Make My Day Teaser

On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

An exclusive teaser for Make My Dayhas been released:

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix. On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Bright: Samurai Soul First Look Image Released

Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north. Bright: Samurai Soul is an anime sequel set in the 18th century Meiji Restoration Era in Japan, where the power of wands influenced the critical direction of Japanese history.

A first look image for Bright: Samurai Soul has been released.

New Godzilla: Singular Point Clip

Godzilla Singular Point is a Japanese anime television series co-produced by the animation studios Bones and Orange. Licensed by Netflix and directed by Atsushi Takahashi. The setting is Nigashio City, Chiba Prefecture in the year 2030. Engineer Yun Arikawa of the local “do-it-all” shop Otaki Factory investigates happenings in a Western-style house, long thought abandoned. Mei Kamino, a graduate student studying imaginary creatures, investigates mysterious signals received from Misakioku, the former Tsuguno district’s administrative building. These two strangers, visiting completely different places as part of completely different investigations, both hear the same song. As they become united, they are led into a battle beyond imagination involving the whole world.

An exclusive clip from Godzilla: Singular Point: has been released!

If you see Rodan – run. Godzilla: Singular Point is available globally June 24th. Here's your first look at the English dub. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3wi6M4sslo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

We’ll be back for the final time tomorrow with news expected for Cobra Kai among other titles!