Has Unstable been renewed or canceled? Its future does look in limbo. The Rob Lowe comedy series got off to a slow start in the top 10s but was reportedly eying a season 2 greenlight before the WGA strike. Here’s everything we know about Unstable season 2 on Netflix.

Unstable is a Netflix Original comedy series created by father-son pair Rob Lowe and John Own Lowe, with Victor Fresco. All three, alongside Marc Buckland, serve as executive producers on the series, with Hailey Chavez, Missy Mansour, and Lisa Iannone as producers. Rob Lowe’s production company Lowe Profile and the studio Garfield Grove are the production companies behind the series.

Unstable Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 05/04/2023)

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely cancelation (but not looking good)

On stats alone, Unstable looked like it was unlikely to return, having only featured in the global top 10 (see below) for a single week before disappearing however, new reporting reveals that work on a second season was quietly underway.

Following the WGA Strike, which commenced on May 1st, 2023, things look unclear for the future of Unstable. According to Deadline, while the series had yet to receive a full greenlight from Netflix, it had been eying a Spring 2023 production start, and some scripts for the potential eight-episode season had been written.

According to their report, “Employees were told earlier this week that production was being suspended and that they were being laid off at the end of the week.”

With the strike now ongoing and no end in sight, the future of Unstable is in jeopardy at Netflix.

As mentioned, Unstable made it into the top ten lists of 45 countries worldwide. However, in the first five days, which includes the entire weekend, Unstable has only been able to amass 11,360,000 million viewing hours.

In our top 10 report for the week ending April 2nd, 2023, when you convert the viewership to CVE it doesn’t paint a strong case for renewal:

It’ll take Netflix several weeks, or even months, to decide the future of the series, as viewing statistics will be a key factor in determining the series’ future.

When compared to other star-driven comedies, such as Uncoupled, which starred Neil Patrick Harris, the series was only able to amass 26.52 million hours (albeit in the second week) and was soon canceled by Netflix. If Unstable is to get a second season on Netflix, it will require significantly better-viewing figures than shown in the first week. In fact, it may even require the comedy to triple its viewing figures if it has any hope of being renewed.

As we’ve covered on this site, with a few exceptions, many comedy series from Netflix struggle to get beyond a first season, particularly star-driven ones. God’s Favorite Idiot, The Pentaverate, Living With Yourself, Hard Cell, and countless more all find themselves waiting for new season announcements, but they’ll likely never come.

On the bright side, reviews for Unstable have been pretty strong thus far, receiving generally positive praise from critics and audiences alike.

Does Unstable need a second season? What could we expect?

There are some key moments in the finale of the first season that set up some plot threads for season 2;

In the aftermath of Jean’s deception and her attempt to remove Ellis from the board, she was given her marching orders by Ellis and was fired. However, clearly affected by her plot, Ellis sets Jean’s car on fire, in an unhinged and manic display of revenge. Ellis taking out his revenge on Jean’s car could result in a nasty court case, and may even galvanize Jean further in her attempt to have him removed from his own company. She has allies on the board that may leave the back door open to her returning to the company if Ellis is ousted. Ellis clearly needs help from a mental health professional as taking revenge on a person by setting their car on fire is not healthy. We’d expect to see more than a few visits to the shrink in order to help Ellis.



Initially, Jackson had a thing for Ruby, but despite going out on a date, any romance between the pair quickly fizzled out. However, this has led to Jackson finding romance with Ruby’s best friend Luna, after sharing a kiss. We’d expect to see the romance between Jackson and Luna blossom in the second season, and how that will impact her friendship with Ruby. Jackson is also in an extremely vulnerable place right now thanks to Jean’s deception, as he may feel like Jean was just using him in order to enact her plan against his father. With his father still reeling from the death of his mother, and the aftermath of Jean’s attempt at a coup, Jackson will have a lot on his plate as he tried to juggle his budding relationship with Luna, his career, and dealing with his dad.



Would you like to see a second season of Unstable on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!