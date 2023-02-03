‘Unstable’ Rob Lowe Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

One of the first major comedy series to release in 2023 will be Rob Lowe’s Unstable coming out just weeks after Dog Gone. Netflix for the new series teamed up with Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe to star in a new comedy series called Unstable coming to Netflix at the end of March 2023.

The series, which was announced in April 2022, is produced by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco, who will presumably be the head writer as well. No director has been attached to the project as of writing.

Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta commented on Unstable:

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen. The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Before we dig into everything else we know about Netflix’s Unstable, here’s the first look teaser trailer:

When will Unstable release on Netflix?

The series is set to release on Netflix globally on March 30th, 2023.

What’s the plot of Unstable?

Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as a socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster.

Who is cast in Unstable?

As said above, the two main stars of the series are Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

Rob Lowe is currently starring in and producing season three of 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. Lowe is also currently working on his upcoming Netflix biopic film called Dog Gone.

In the series, Lowe will be playing Ellis Dragon, described as a “brilliant, eccentric biotech scientist and entrepreneur.”

John Owen Lowe is a writer, producer, and actor who starred in Fox legal comedy The Grinder alongside his father and in the Netflix film Holiday In The Wild.

In the series, John will play Jackson Dragon, the son who “has always had trouble living in the huge shadow that Ellis casts.”

Rounding out the cast is

Sian Clifford as Anna Bennet – The CFO of the Dragon’s company.

as Anna Bennet – The CFO of the Dragon’s company. Aaron Branch as Malcolm Drummond who is a childhood friend of Jackson’s. Per Netflix, “He used to be Ellis’ assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager. He adores Ellis; in fact, Malcolm is jealous that Jackson gets to be Ellis’ son.”

as Malcolm Drummond who is a childhood friend of Jackson’s. Per Netflix, “He used to be Ellis’ assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager. He adores Ellis; in fact, Malcolm is jealous that Jackson gets to be Ellis’ son.” Rachel Marsh will play Luna Castillo a genius biotech engineer working in one of the labs with her friend and research partner, Ruby.

will play Luna Castillo a genius biotech engineer working in one of the labs with her friend and research partner, Ruby. Emma Ferreira will play Ruby Rosario is also a biotech genius.

will play Ruby Rosario is also a biotech genius. Fred Armisen as Leslie

as Leslie JT Parr as CHAZ

as CHAZ Tom Allen as TJ

How many episodes will be in Unstable?

Netflix’s Unstable will be made up of 8 episodes at around 30 minutes each (which in actuality are between 23 and 26 minutes).

What’s the production status of Unstable?

Netflix’s Unstable filmed starting in June 2022 and was done entirely in Los Angeles, California.

Production was intended to wrap in September 2022, according to Production Weekly but actually wrapped up in late August 2022.

The show reportedly has a budget of between $8 and $16 million.