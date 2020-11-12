Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy-Adventure Series Is Coming to Netflix

Despite a film career that spans five decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger has never sunk his teeth into scripted television, until now. It has been confirmed that Schwarzenegger’s first major TV role, in an Untitled Skydance Spy Adventure series, is coming to Netflix.

According to Deadline, the competition was heavy for the project, but ultimately Netflix has won. Once the deal is signed, the project will go into development, and eventually into a script-to-series commitment.

The news is incredibly exciting as Schwarzenegger has had very little experience in television and has never starred in a major role for a series. For over five decades the herculean Austrian has starred in dozens of movies, but his first steps into a major TV role will be on Netflix.

Schwarzenegger’s casting as the lead in the series continues his relationship with Skydance, having previously reprised his role as the T-800 in Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The acquirement of the untitled project also continues the fruitful relationship between Netflix and Skydance. Most recently the studio worked alongside Denver and Delilah Productions to produce The Old Guard, and with Bay Films on Netflix’s most expensive production to date with 6 Underground. The studio has also produced Grace and Frankie and the sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

So far only two cast members have been announced, Arnold Schwarzenegger and actress Monica Barbaro. The project is the second Netflix Original that Barbaro has been cast for, she has a role in the upcoming animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

It’s going to take some time, but once the project is in full development, and the scripts have been written, we’ll have an in-depth preview to keep track of its production.

Are you excited to see Arnold Schwarzenegger star in a Netflix Original series? Let us know in the comments below!