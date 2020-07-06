‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Comic book adaptations are a dime a dozen in 2020, but it takes something special to stand out amongst the pack, and arguably the first season of Warrior Nun did just that. Fans will already be wondering if we can expect to see more of Ava Silva and her demon slaying sisters, and we can safely say the future looks bright for Warrior Nun season 2 on Netflix.

Well be keeping track of all things season 2 for Warrior Nun, and updating the article below with all of the latest casting news, filming dates, and of course the potential Netflix release date.

Warrior Nun is a Netflix Original fantasy-drama series, based on the comic book series of the same name by Ben Dunn. Directed by Simon Barry, the production of Warrior Nun is carried out by the same team behind Game of Thrones.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Reportedly Renewed (06/07/2020

We’re still waiting for the official confirmation from Netflix, but we have it under good authority that Warrior Nun has already been renewed for season 2.

Early renewals from Netflix can be extremely uncommon, but doing so shows us that the streaming service has lots of faith in the Original.

Netflix’s faith in Warrior Nun is already been rewarded. Since the series debuted on Friday, July 2nd, it has been battling it out against Unsolved Mysteries for the TV series top spot in multiple regions.

So far Warrior Nun has hit the top spot in the following regions:

Brazil

Netherlands

New Zealand

At the time of writing Warrior Nun is sat in second place as the most popular TV series in the USA, UK, India, and many more. We fully expect to see the series hit the top spot in further regions.

Expect to learn of the official renewal confirmation in the coming weeks.

What to expect from Warrior Nun season 2

The climactic end to the first season of Warrior Nun left fans drooling for more kick-ass action.

The Order of the Cruciform Sword’s true purpose was revealed, being nothing more than puppets for Adriel against the forces of Heaven. His true identity was revealed by Ava after he touches her. The original knights of the order mistook him for an angel after he successfully killed a Tarask monster that followed him out of from a demonic portal.

Hiding himself away in the tombs of the Vatican, Adriel had hidden the halo inside of the original Warrior Nun, and by creating the Order, gave him protection from Heaven.

After escaping his tomb, Adrial seeks to recapture the halo from the Order and proceed with his nefarious plans.

Despite her gusto, Shotgun Mary was overwhelmed by the possessed forces of Adrial, leaving Ava and the other sisters to take on Adrial his small army of Wraith Demons.

The next season will see Ava and the Order bringing the fight to Adriel. With the devil now revealing himself to the world, instead of standing alone, the forces of heaven may descend upon the Vatican and give assistance to the Order.

While outmatched in power, for the time being, Ava’s skill as the Warrior Nun is growing. Given enough time, Ava is likely to be more than a match in combat against Adriel and his demonic powers.

One thing is for certain, the existence of The Order of the Cruciform Sword is built on a lie. So it’s up to Ava and the remaining sisters to bring its new meaning.

There’s also the little issue of Father Vincent’s betrayal, that lead to the demise of Sister Shannon. Suffice to say the girls may commit a cardinal sin if they seek to issue wrathful vengeance upon their former mentor.

When can we expect season 2 of Warrior Nun on Netflix?

Unfortunately, it could be a long wait for a second season of Warrior Nun to arrive on Netflix.

If we’re lucky and filming can begin in 2020, then it’s highly likely that Warrior Nun will return in 2021.

Our speculation is based on the production of the first season.

Filming for season 1 took place between March 11th, 2019, and July 5th, 2019. It then took almost a full year for the series to arrive.

As the series is filmed in Spain, a delay in production due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic isn’t as likely as it would be in the US.

So, as long as filming begins in 2020 we can assume the series will arrive in Q3 or Q4 of 2021.

Would you like to see another season of Warrior Nun on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!