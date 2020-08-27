What Time will ‘Cobra Kai’ Seasons 1-2 be on Netflix?

It’s just a short few hours before Netflixer’s around the world get to experience the joy of seasons 1-2 of Cobra Kai. If you’re looking to stay up, here’s an around the world time guide as to when you’ll be able to stream seasons 1 and 2.

Let’s just quickly recap for any of you who have landed here and are a little confused. Cobra Kai is the continuation of the original Karate Kid movies following the two main fighters who respark their rivalry decades later.

The YouTube series has been criminally underlooked and as part of YouTube’s restructuring of what its premium offering will be, Sony Pictures began shopping the show earlier in 2020.

We then got confirmation that Netflix was indeed not only going to be the new home for Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 but it would exclusively air season 3 which we now know won’t be until 2021 at the earliest.

Netflix has been slowly building up the hype for the August 28th release for Cobra Kai seasons 1 & 2 with a new trailer (see below) and a dedicated Twitter account.

Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2 Netflix Release Time Schedule

Cobra Kai will be following the traditional release time schedule releasing at Midnight at Netflix’s HQ in Los Angeles. Here’s how that looks where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (West Coast USA) 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time (East Coast USA) 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time (United Kingdom) 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+4:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Here are a few of the other frequently asked questions you may be asking:

Will Cobra Kai be leaving YouTube Originals/YouTube Red?

As of right now, the series still remains on YouTube under its Premium banner (although you can watch the first episode for free below). While it is suspected that seasons 1-2 will leave eventually the exact timing has yet to be announced.

Jon Hurwitz confirmed that both Netflix and YouTube will be sharing seasons 1 and 2 for the foreseeable.

Seasons 1 & 2 will continue living on YouTube for the foreseeable future. Those seasons will also air on Netflix starting August 28th. Season 3 and beyond will air exclusively on Netflix. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix https://t.co/77RxykjFug — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 1, 2020

Why is season 3 taking so long to release?

The 2021 release for season 3 has been rather controversial with fans given the show has already wrapped and is seemingly ready for release. Netflix is likely lining the series up for release at a time early next year when it’ll be suffering from a content draught due to COVID-19 restrictions on film and TV production.

To all the #CobraKai “day-1-ers”- We r not here without you! U r part of our #KarateKid family! And we understand ur frustration on the 2021 release of S3. But let’s please let the world catch-up so we can all party together! It will be worth the wait! We love u guys! -RM🥋 pic.twitter.com/5EG8RTDQrn — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) August 25, 2020

While you’re waiting, check out this superb post from Syfy looking into the behind the scenes of what it takes to reboot a show like Cobra Kai. Plus, we’d recommend reading this excellent interview with one of the stars of the show, Ralph Machino. Also, let us know in the comments if you’re excited for Cobra Kai on Netflix.