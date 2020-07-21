When will Season 4 of ‘Wynonna Earp’ be on Netflix?

Wynonna Earp is shortly returning to Syfy for its fourth season in the United States. For the most part, Netflix will be getting season four of Wynonna Earp further down the line, so let’s take a look at when we can expect the new seasons heading to Netflix.

The new series is due to start airing on Syfy from July 26th, 2020. What’s less clear, however, is whether or not we’ll be getting a full season given that production on the series was shut down in March 2020 and by the looks of it, is yet to restart. Unsurprisingly, this may affect Netflix’s release schedule as we’ll cover shortly.

The series, for those unfamiliar, Wynonna Earp is a Western supernatural series that first aired on Syfy. It’s one of the last batches of shows from Syfy to hit Netflix, with most new titles being distributed elsewhere and most future titles likely headed for the Comcast owned Peacock streaming service.

When will season four of Wynonna Earp be on Netflix in the US?

Let’s begin with the United States.

To estimate when season four will be out in the US, let’s take a look at when the last two seasons hit Netflix:

Season three was added to Netflix on July 16, 2019

Season two was added to Netflix on June 10, 2018

Both seasons two and three aired on Syfy in June or July and wrapped up their seasons in August and September.

That means you have to wait roughly a year from after the series starts airing on Syfy for it to come to Netflix.

Based on that, season four of Wynonna Earp won’t likely hit Netflix US until July 2021.

When will Wynonna Earp be on Netflix internationally?

That’s an even trickier question. Regions like the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada are still yet to get season three streaming. We were expecting season three to be available at some point in 2019, but that failed to materialize.

Season two arrived roughly at the end of season three so if that continues, we could see season three arrive in September 2020, and then the fourth season arriving once season five (if it happens) goes ahead.

Frankly, it’s a frustrating time for all Wynonna Earp fans outside the US who only have access to seasons one and two presently.

We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more about the Wynonna Earp season four release schedule on Netflix.