After a three-year wait, Russian Doll is back! It’s been 38 months since Amy Poehler’s and Natasha Lyonne’s groundhog day comedy debuted on Netflix, and now we’re less than 24 hours until the second season will be released globally on Netflix. Whether you’re staying up late to watch the series, or leaving it till the morning we’ll ensure you know exactly when Russian Doll season 2 will be added to Netflix where you live.

The second season will see Nadia riding the crazy train to different periods of time in New York City as she finds herself trapped in another time paradox.

If you’re looking for more information on the second season of Russian Doll, we have an ongoing preview for the returning comedy series.

What Time Will Russian Doll Season 2 be on Netflix?

As is the case with nearly all of the Netflix Original releases, the release of Russian Doll is dictated by Pacific Standard Time as the Netflix HQ is located in Los Angeles.

That means for some the show won’t be available until early morning, middle of the day, or even in the afternoon if you live in the Asian and Oceania regions.

Below is a full breakdown of the major time zones around the world and when Russian Doll season 2 will be on Netflix on April 20th, 2022.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) GMT 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Why is Russian Doll season 2 not showing on my Netflix?

Netflix has consistently released all of its originals on the dot, so if you already have the app open at the time Russian Doll is released, there are some simple solutions to help fix the issue.

Firstly, restart your Netflix. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. Secondly, if Russian Doll isn’t showing in the what’s new section you can search for the series on the search bar. Alternatively, you can also try logging out and logging back into your Netflix account.

What is the future of Russian Doll?

At the time of writing, there is no word on the future of Russian Doll. If the second season receives the same reaction as the first then there will definitely be a demand for more.

Are you looking forward to the release of Russian Doll season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!