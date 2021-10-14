What Time will ‘You’ Season 3 be on Netflix Around the World?

We’re just hours away from reuniting with papa Joe for the third season of You. The highly anticipated series continues Joe’s story and if you’re looking to catch it as and when the series goes live. Here’s a rundown of how to do just that.

In case you didn’t know, You is the Netflix series that it acquired from Lifetime after the first season. It adapts the novel by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg who moved from New York to Los Angeles in season 2 and further settles down in season 3.

Here’s what you can expect from season 3 of You:

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.”

You Season 3 Release Time Schedule by Time Zone

As you probably know by now Netflix operates out of Los Angeles and therefore adds new titles at 12:01 AM. Given that time isn’t the same around the world, you’ll need to get the correct conversion to learn when it’s coming where you live. Depending on where you live you may be staying up late or waking up early.

Below, you’ll find our conversion chart with GMT -7 listed first.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

You Season 3 is not showing on my Netflix yet

Although Netflix adds new seasons consistently on the dot, you may not see the show come up immediately on your Netflix. This is almost certainly due to caching and you’ll need to complete some simple tasks to get it to show.

Reloading the Netflix app is your best option.

On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. If that’s not there, sign out and sign back in as it has the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again.

While we don’t advise you to binge through all the episodes all at once (binge regret is real) doing so won’t mean you’ve hit the end. As you’ve no doubt heart, You received a season 4 renewal earlier in the week meaning there’s more to come.

Are you looking forward to catching You season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.