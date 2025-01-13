What to Expect From Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ in 2025

It is a new year, and with it, we have a whole year of The Witcher things happening. 2025 is also likely to be the penultimate year of anything Witcher-adjacent happening at Netflix as it ends with Season 5, which we suspect will be coming in 2026. Will the franchise be going out with a whimper or a bang? Here’s a look ahead for the year to come.

As noted above, 2024 was very much a quieter year when it came to new Witcher content. We got lots of behind-the-scenes stuff, but the anime movie getting delayed ultimately meant no real new content.

We’ll list titles in order of expected release; some things here may still be subject to change.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Coming to Netflix in February 2025

The first on our list is the upcoming feature-length anime The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, set to be released globally on February 11, 2025, as confirmed at Geeked Week just recently. It was originally supposed to release in the Fall of 2024 but was pushed back for unknown reasons. The anime is developed by Studio Mir, which previously made The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, widely considered to be the best Witcher project released thus far.

Sirens of the Deep will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s A Little Sacrifice short story that didn’t make it in The Witcher Season 1 and will be set between episode 5 and 6 of that season.

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of Geralt from CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games, is returning to voice Geralt once again after Henry Cavill left the franchise. Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey are returning to voice Yennefer and Jaskier, respectively, with Christina Wren joining as Essi Daven.

The Witcher Season 4

Coming to Netflix in 2025 (Expected Later in the Year)

After Sirens of the Deep, we’ll have Season 4, The Witcher‘s next “mainline” entry. The new season will debut Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill’s departure after Season 3.

The Witcher Season 4 has already been fully filmed and wrapped at the end of October 2024. There is no release date, but the likely release window is the second half of 2025.

The plot of Season 4 will follow the three main Witcher protagonists, each in their own separate story arcs with their own supporting characters. Geralt will have his Hansa, Ciri will have the Rats, and Yennefer will have the Lodge of Sorceresses.

New cast members of The Witcher Season 4 include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, Sharlto Copley as Bonhart, James Purefoy as Skellen and more.

Filming of The Witcher Season 5

Expected on Netflix in 2026

It’s been long known that the fifth season of The Witcher will be its last, and Netflix officially confirmed that last year. Filming is expected to start around March 2025 and last for approximately 8 months, according to star Liam Hemsworth.

No release date has been revealed, but considering the filming schedule, we can safely assume it should be sometime in 2026.

The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale

Netflix release date is unclear

Lastly, we have The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale. It is the spinoff of The Rats, Ciri’s companions in Season 4, which was filmed in South Africa in 2023. The Rats was initially a series and was meant to be filmed for six months, but it ended up filming for only a little over a month. As a result, we can’t give any predictions as to when or how Netflix will release this project if they decide to release it. Still, should they decide to release it, it would make most sense to do so this year as we’ll only see these characters in Season 4.

Currently, the status of the project is unclear, as there have been reports about Netflix being undecided regarding what to do with the existing footage. There were considerations for integrating it into Season 4. Still, Redanian Intelligence reported that later, the project received a title, The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale, and was considered to be released as a special episode.

The Rats starred Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Connor Crawford (Asse) as well as Dolph Lundgren (Brehen), Deoudone van der Merwe (Juniper), Morgan Santo (Dulcie), Stevel Marc (Lord Ridot) and more.

What new The Witcher project are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.