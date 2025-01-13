Netflix Lands Streaming Debut for Dylan Sprouse Action Movie ‘Aftermath’

February is shaping up to be a busy month of new arrivals and just added to the upcoming slate of movies on Netflix US and the United Kingdom (and no doubt others) is Aftermath, the recently released B-movie action thriller headlined by Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding.

Set to debut on Netflix on February 10th, 2025, the new action flick comes from writer Nathan Graham Davis and director Patrick Lussier, with the plot revolving around a war veteran stricken with PTSD who is now trapped on a bridge with his teenage sister as an ex-military revolutionist takes everyone hostage.

Dylan Sprouse is the big draw of the movie, playing the role of the rough Eric Daniels. The actor is most commonly associated with comedy projects early in his career like his Disney Channel series Suite Life and Big Daddy. Alongside Sprouse stars Mason Gooding (Scream), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World Dominion), Megan Stott (Yes Day) and Ashley Pynn (Mean Girls).

The movie comes to Netflix just months after its limited theatrical and digital release on November 1st, 2024.

There isn’t an abundance of reviews for the flick, but its IMDb rating sits at a rather paltry 5.1/10 at the time of publishing, with most criticisms leveled against a rather mediocre script that doesn’t feel coherent.

This is just the latest pickup Netflix has made from Voltage Pictures over the years. Most famously, Netflix has acquired all the After movies from Voltage on a first-window basis with other pickups, including See You On Venus, Last Seen Alive, and American Boogeywoman. Netflix doesn’t have an output deal with the indie distributor rather picking up titles on a case-by-case basis.

For the full lineup of new shows and movies coming to Netflix in the United States throughout February 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. The other major SVOD debut that Netflix is set to premiere throughout the month is Venom: The Last Dance, although it has yet to receive an official release date.

Will you be checking out the new movie when it drops onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments.