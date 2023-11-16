When Are Netflix Movies and Series Getting Back To Filming?

Since May 2023 and especially since July 2023, most of Hollywood has been shut down, seeing all of Netflix’s upcoming projects halted at their various stages of development. With the strikes seemingly ending, things are returning to normal with movies and series eying production starts or restarts.

Please note that this list is subject to change. Things are pretty fluid right now with production starts, given that everyone is clamoring to get back into production simultaneously, and many things have to be set up to get things moving.

Aurora – New movie from director Kathryn Bigelow is due to begin production in early 2024.

– New movie from director Kathryn Bigelow is due to begin production in early 2024. Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Early 2024 TBD – was originally due to start filming in Atlanta the day after the writer’s strike began in May 2023.

– Early 2024 TBD – was originally due to start filming in Atlanta the day after the writer’s strike began in May 2023. Emily in Paris (Season 4) – Due to begin filming on January 15th, 2024, in Paris and Rome.

– Due to begin filming on January 15th, 2024, in Paris and Rome. Frankenstein – The new Guillermo del Toro is due to get underway with filming under the working title of Prodigal Father in Toronto from February 2024.

– The new Guillermo del Toro is due to get underway with filming under the working title of Prodigal Father in Toronto from February 2024. MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – The follow-up series to DAHMER will focus on the Menendez brothers. It was originally due to begin filming in September 2023 but will now take place from mid-December through to next March.

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Conflicting reports on this one. David Harbour suggested the production could get underway as soon as mid-to-late November 2023, while other reports suggest cameras itself won’t begin rolling until the first full business week of January 2024. Meanwhile, one source indicates no date has been officially penciled in for the oversized Netflix Original that will likely go into production for an entire year.

– Conflicting reports on this one. David Harbour suggested the production could get underway as soon as mid-to-late November 2023, while other reports suggest cameras itself won’t begin rolling until the first full business week of January 2024. Meanwhile, one source indicates no date has been officially penciled in for the oversized Netflix Original that will likely go into production for an entire year. That 90s Show (Season 2) – Live tapings will begin in Los Angeles from December 1st, 2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) – Set to begin filming in Los Angeles in January 2024. We’re hearing it’s going to be filming until May 2024.

– Set to begin filming in Los Angeles in January 2024. We’re hearing it’s going to be filming until May 2024. The Madness (Limited Series) – Production on this new limited series got shut down midway, but according to the Canadian Director’s Guild, preparation is looking to begin again in January 2024.

The Sandman (Season 2) – The second season was underway but halted after the actor’s strike began. Neil Gaiman confirmed that season 2 will pick back up on November 27th.

– The second season was underway but halted after the actor’s strike began. Neil Gaiman confirmed that season 2 will pick back up on November 27th. The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Reshoots on the fourth and final season (due out in 2024) occurred in mid-November 2023.

Additional photography (pick up shoots and reshoots) for Season 4 are officially wrapped. ☂️ pic.twitter.com/kWSZ0T74Dx — TUA S4 COMING 2024 ☂️ (@tua_updates) November 16, 2023

The Witcher (Season 4) – Prep for the new season of The Witcher won’t get underway until early 2024, according to RedanianIntelligence, which reports that seasons 4 and 5 may be filmed back-to-back.

– Prep for the new season of The Witcher won’t get underway until early 2024, according to RedanianIntelligence, which reports that seasons 4 and 5 may be filmed back-to-back. Unstable (Season 2) – Just announced to be renewed, the Rob Lowe-led comedy picks back up with filming in late November and runs through to January 2024.

– Just announced to be renewed, the Rob Lowe-led comedy picks back up with filming in late November and runs through to January 2024. Untitled Arctic Comedy Project with CBC and APTN – Due to film in Canada in March 2024 and wrap in June.

– Due to film in Canada in March 2024 and wrap in June. Wednesday (Season 2) – Originally set to get underway in the fall of 2023, Netflix’s biggest show in history is set to move to Ireland for season 2 and begin filming in late April 2024, according to Deadline.

We’ll be keeping this page updated in the coming weeks as and when we learn of more movies and shows getting back into production.

Have we missed any big production restarts for Netflix Originals? Let us know in the comments down below or reach out to me at kasey@whats-on-netflix.com or on Twitter/X.