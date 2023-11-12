‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Sets November 2023 Filming Restart

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has given a positive update on the status of season 2, confirming that the new episodes will continue filming very soon.

Fans of Netflix’s The Sandman are currently enduring a long and gruelling wait for season 2. Delays have littered the new season’s progress significantly. Netflix premiered the show in August 2022 and didn’t order a renewal until November 2022. And of course, the production was put on pause for months due the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But now everything is resolved, and the second season is scheduled to resume filming on November 27, 2023!

Neil Gaiman confirmed the November shooting date on his Bluesky page, replying, “Yup!” to a user asking if the show will film on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The Sandman is among a slate of Netflix projects set to resume production after being put on pause. Such shows include Stranger Things and That ’90s Show.

After its renewal for a second season in November 2022, The Sandman shot for three weeks in June 2023 before temporarily shutting down. Filming was held in England in Durdle Door and Poole, Dorset. Thanks to some sneaky pictures from the set, fans were able to get a glimpse of Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death). We also saw some first images of new cast members, including characters played by Ruairi O’Connor and Indya Moore.

What to expect from The Sandman season 2.

The Sandman season 2 will cover more volumes of the comics by Neil Gaiman, including Season of Mists and Brief Lives. It will introduce us to the final three members of The Endless; Destiny, Delirium and Destruction. Like season one, expect plenty of variation in the story as it jumps between genres and tones.

Speaking to ScreenRant, director Jamie Childs revealed some of the key areas season 2 will explore. “We’re doing Greek tragedy, and then we’re doing cyberpunk, and we’re doing contemporary drama, or we’re doing cat and mouse chess stuff,” he said.

The show is doing plenty of casting for season 2, which will feature both Greek and Norse Gods, as well as numerous other characters from the comics. Here’s a list of characters confirmed to appear in upcoming episodes:

Orpheus

Eurydice

Hades

Persephone

Thor

Loki

Odin

Wanda

Delirium

Destiny

Destruction

Auberon

Titania

Netflix has not confirmed how many episodes are in the new season. The streamer is not even calling a season 2, but instead “more episodes” based on “multiple volumes” of the comics.

When will The Sandman season 2 premiere on Netflix?

Currently, Netflix has not set a release date for The Sandman season 2. These are still early days. However, with filming about to get back underway, we estimate an early 2025 release date. In the meantime, Netflix will premiere Dead Boy Detectives — a show set in the same universe as The Sandman.